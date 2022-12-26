Israel's New Government Agrees Not to Sign Istanbul Convention on Violence Against Women

Israel will not ratify the Istanbul Convention on combating violence against women, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party agreed in its coalition agreement with far-right politician Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism faction.

According to the Walla news site, the two parties’ agreement states explicitly that “the government will not approve Israel's accession to the Istanbul Treaty,” scuttling hopes that Jerusalem will join what is widely considered the most advanced of all international treaties on the fight against gender-based violence.

Countries that accede to the convention are required to legislate strict laws on the prevention of domestic violence, protection of victims, prosecution and policy coordination. The convention has been signed by 45 countries and the European Union, though some of them have yet to officially ratify it, including Armenia, Bulgaria and Hungary – and despite one of its largest cities serving as the accord's namesake, Turkey withdrew from the agreement last year after previously ratifying it.

The European Council approved Israel’s application to join the convention in April but a cabinet vote on signing the agreement has been repeatedly delayed due to pressure from right-wing organizations and the reservations of some ministers regarding clauses dealing with immigration and gender equality.

In a letter to Gideon Sa’ar following the European Council decision, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked listed numerous concerns about the accord, including regarding granting resident status to victims of violence who lack resident status and the requirement to provide compensation to victims of violence in situations in which neither the perpetrator nor insurance provide compensation.

Israel has also raised concerns regarding the subjects of government termination of violent marriages, asylum in gender-related cases, and the potential application of the convention only in areas under Israeli sovereignty – which would exclude the West Bank.

Shaked expressed the fear that if Israel does join the convention, it will be forced to expand the commitment it took on itself in the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

“A real fear exists that these definitions will receive a much more far-reaching interpretation than the interpretation and practice customary for decades concerning implementation of the convention as to the status of refugees,” she wrote, pushing to postpone a vote on signing.

Over the summer, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton also demanded clarification regarding the section of the accord that deals with education — and which states “that parties shall take, where appropriate, the necessary steps to include teaching material on issues such as equality between women and men, non-stereotyped gender roles, mutual respect, non-violent conflict resolution in interpersonal relationships, gender-based violence against women and the right to personal integrity, adapted to the evolving capacity of learners, in formal curricula and at all levels of education.”

In June, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ruled that the cabinet could not decide on Israel joining the convention because the country will be entering an election campaign period with a caretaker government.

Netanyahu’s incoming government, which is the most religious and right-wing in Israel’s history, has already raised concerns domestically and abroad regarding possible discrimination against non-orthodox Jews and members of the LGBTQ community.

One hardline rabbi given power in the new government is Avi Maoz, chairman of the anti-LGBTQ Noam party, who was promised the position of minister in the Education Ministry and will be given control over “external” educational programs and the choice of who operates them – including enrichment programs, special activities and even school trips in thousands of schools — allowing him to purge such lessons of LGBTQ content.

And on Sunday, Religious Zionism party lawmaker Orit Strock, who is slated to become Israel's first National Missions Minister, said that a doctor shouldn't be forced to provide treatment that contradicts his religious beliefs, "as long as there are other doctors who can provide the same service."

The new government's efforts to amend the anti-discrimination law and allow businesses to refuse services on the basis of religious beliefs are unlikely to succeed, according to a Likud source close to the coalition negotiations.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, said that the odds of such an amendment passing are "minuscule."

However, the party source added that Likud will not reopen its agreements with United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism to remove the promise due to time constraints. Likud hopes to complete the negotiations by Tuesday in order to submit them to the Knesset with enough time left before the swearing-in ceremony, the source added.

In the coalition agreement reached last week between the Likud and United Torah Judaism parties, it was determined that private businesses could refuse to provide a service due to the seller's religious beliefs, as long as an alternative can be acquired in geographical proximity at a similar price.

The Istanbul Convention was officially opened for signing in 2011. In explaining Ankara's decision to withdraw from the agreement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan explained that his country would use local laws to protect women's rights, stating that “our battle did not start with the Istanbul Convention, and it will not end with our withdrawal from the treaty.”

Ankara's withdrawal triggered condemnation from both the United States and the European Union, and critics say it puts Turkey even further out of step with the bloc that it applied to join in 1987.

Reuters contributed to this report.