Violating Rules, Goldknopf Nonprofit Quietly Sold Apartment to Relative at Steep Discount

A nonprofit once led by Construction and Housing Minister-designate Yitzchak Goldknopf sold a Beit Shemesh apartment it owned to his granddaughter without informing the registrar of organizations, as required by the Justice Ministry. In addition, Haaretz found that the organization sold the apartment to Chaya Farkash (now Marx) at considerably less than the market price at the time.

Before being elected to the Knesset two months ago as a United Torah Judaism lawmaker, Goldknopf was the director of several education-related Haredi nonprofits, the most important of which is Beit Yaakov Kindergartens and Day Centers. It is a large organization employing thousands of people and had a budget of 208 million shekels ($59 million) in 2021, 90 percent of which comes from the government or local authorities.

An investigative report over the weekend by TheMarker uncovered how Goldknopf enriched family members by employing them in the nonprofits he controlled. Haaretz has now found a problematic real estate deal that appears to have benefited Goldknopf’s family financially.

Open gallery view The building in Beit Shemesh where the apartment sold to Goldknopf's granddaughter is located, today. Credit: Emil Salman

For use as a kindergarten, Beit Yaakov paid 1.36 million shekels ($390,000) in 2011 for a four-room garden apartment in a residential building in Beit Shemesh, where there is a large ultra-Orthodox community. Land registry records show that the apartment was 135 square meters, with a 165-square-meter garden adjacent to it. Some 40 square meters of the apartment were sublet to a protected tenant before it was purchased by Beit Yaakov, which left about 96 square meters as available space.

Over the next six years, the local ultra-Orthodox community grew, as did its need for schools and kindergartens. Yet, according to a report the organization submitted in 2017 to the Justice Ministry’s Registrar of Associations, the apartment was sold to Farkash.

Justice Ministry regulations require full disclosure of any connection between an organization and parties with which it has a business relationship. In a similar transaction, Beit Yaakov did report a connection to Goldknopf’s son, but the deal with Farkash and Goldknopf was not disclosed.

The Justice Ministry said that “the Registrar of Associations monitors such groups in order to ensure that they abide by the law. When flaws and infractions are detected, suitable enforcement is applied. The unit sees great importance in full and reliable reporting as required by law, in order to ensure transparency and effective monitoring. Claims regarding the sale and leasing of property to family members of this organization’s director will be examined, as well as other data from its file. Subsequently, we will determine whether further monitoring is required.”

Farkash has since married and is now named Marx. She bought the apartment when she was only 19 years old, and the person now living in it is her mother. Farkash paid 1.41 million shekels, just 3 percent more than the nonprofit had paid for the apartment six years earlier. During that time, the government’s housing price index had risen 42 percent.

Goldknopf claimed that the apartment was sold for such a low price because a protected tenant occupied so much of the space. But the tenant was there in 2011 as well, so the original price the nonprofit paid to buy it at the time presumably reflected that.

Open gallery view The entrance to the building in Beit Shemesh where the apartment sold to Goldknopf's granddaughter is located, today. Credit: Emil Salman

A survey of prices for other four-room apartments in the area found that the apartment sold to Farkash was priced much lower than others in particular given the very large garden included. A 91-square-meter apartment with no garden was sold the same year for close to 1.49 million shekels, and a 100-square-meter unit with no garden went for 1.6 million shekels. In 2016, a 90-square-meter ground-level apartment with a 30-square-meter garden was sold for 1.7 million shekels.

A source close to Goldknopf said that “he wasn’t involved in the sale of this apartment, recusing himself due to the identity of the buyer. The sale was handled by someone else, together with an outside legal adviser. The price reflected the condition of the apartment, which had served as a kindergarten, with all that this entails. Documents were given to [Haaretz] showing that 40 square meters are occupied by a protected tenant, so that a comparison with other nearby apartments is unfair. The price was realistic given the problematic nature of the property, and was based on a detailed report by an appraiser, which was presented to [Haaretz] as well.”

Beit Yaakov said the chairman of the committee that dealt with filing the registration is deceased, so that the issue cannot be further examined.