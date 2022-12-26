Ultra-Orthodox Netanyahu Ally Renounces Security Role Dividing His Party

United Torah Judaism leader Yitzchak Goldknopf informed Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu that he will not sit on the diplomatic-security cabinet. The decision came on Monday after much dispute between United Torah Judaism and its non-Hasidic Degel Hatorah faction, which represents the list’s Lithuanian wing.

Degel Hatorah issued a statement Saturday, saying that party chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf’s expected appointment is unacceptable, "due to the collective responsibility" for forum decisions that may violate Jewish religious law.

“Degel Hatorah opposes acceptance of a ministerial post which bears responsibility for all government actions, including ones that are against halakha – even if the minister votes against them – due to collective responsibility. All the more so if the minister is a member of the diplomatic-security cabinet,” the statement reads.

According to the party, the problem with cabinet membership stems from the fact that its decisions are made “after the ministers know of all actions taken before, and especially when matters of life and death are involved.”

Meanwhile, Likud chair and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to reach a final agreement with UTJ, in addition to two other parties, Shas and Noam, over the next two days. Netanyahu's goal is to finalize all the coalition deals and swear in the new government on Thursday.

According to Israeli law, the latest date that the next government can be sworn in is Monday, January 2.

The coalition deals are all but finalized, though the official signing of the agreement is being postponed due to a disagreement on the wording of the deal. Likud has officially signed coalition agreements with Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich. Netanyahu is expected to finalize the deal with Noam on Monday, followed by Shas and UTJ on Tuesday.