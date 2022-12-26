Some Refugees Who Were Tortured in Egypt on Way to Israel to Receive PTSD Treatment

Israel’s Health Ministry has launched a program offering treatment to refugees suffering from PTSD after suffering torture in the Sinai Peninsula. Ichilov Hospital’s psychiatric division built the program, which will serve as the national treatment center for refugees suffering from trauma. The program is due to begin operating in early 2023 with a capacity for 250 patients.

The first reports of the trauma that refugees suffered in Sinai began emerging in Israel over a decade ago. Human rights organizations have documented many of the cases. They include reports of abductions and captivity at the hands of gangs of smugglers, sexual violence and physical cruelty, torture and forced labor. Survivors suffering trauma do not receive any treatment because there is no system of medical insurance for them and no available program suited to their needs.

The new program was developed for refugees suffering from PTSD and in need of a treatment package including psychological, psycho-social and psychiatric services. The program will offer treatment up to three years, including state-funded medication and translators who will be available throughout operating hours.

The treatment plan will include a psychiatric interview to make an initial diagnosis, conducting focused physical assessments and lab tests for medical treatment, a quarterly psychiatric follow-up and psycho-social interventions at least once per quarter, as appropriate to the patient’s situation.

After the initial interview and diagnosis, a treatment plan will be determined, and the psycho-social meetings will be held according to plan. Additionally, the track will also include trauma-oriented psychological care, alongside medical treatment. The program includes out-patient treatment but not hospitalization.

The program will also include diagnosing various physical diseases, and to the degree that such ailments are discovered, patients will be referred to medical services open to people who lack residency status. The three-year program has been budgeted at 1.8 million shekels ($515,000). Officials will decide in three years whether to continue the program and, if so, what aspects of it.

About 4,000 asylum seekers who survived torture in Sinai reside in Israel, according to Assaf, an asylum seeker advocacy NGO. They suffer from severe PTSD, injuries and physical disabilities that make it hard for them to earn a living and lead a normal life. Lacking access to adequate health and welfare services, they are vulnerable to harm, exploitation and further deterioration of their condition.

Israel has recognized about 500 Sinai torture survivors as human trafficking victims, based on the law banning human trafficking. They are eligible for treatment in a designated shelter just once a year.