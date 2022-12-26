Netanyahu's Government to Be Sworn in Thursday Morning

Knesset chairman Yariv Levin announced today that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's government will be sworn in on Thursday morning at 11:00 am. The incoming government will be Israel's 37th and Netanyahu will begin his 6th term as Prime Minister.

Netanyahu notified Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog last week that he secured a deal to form a coalition, after finalizing negotiations with Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party.

The government will be made up of 64 lawmakers from the Likud, Shas, Religious Zionism, UTJ, and far-right parties Otzma Yehudit and Noam. Netanyahu won the November 1'st elections decisively and the results were clear within hours of the polls closing. On November 13, Israel's President granted Netanyahu an official mandate to begin talks to form a coalition government.

Before the new government is sworn in, the Knesset is expected to pass and finalize the so-called "Dery law" on Monday, which would allow lawmakers who have been criminally convicted to serve in cabinet roles as long as they didn't serve actual time behind bars. Lawmakers are also expected to pass what commentators are calling the "Smotrich law," which effectively hands control over the Civil Administration to far-right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich. The key body oversees the approval of construction plans and demolitions for both Israeli settlers and Palestinians across much of the West Bank.

Voting on the "Ben-Gvir law" to grant incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir control over several aspects of the country's police force has been postponed until after the swearing-in following several legal obstacles highlighted by parliamentary legal advisors.