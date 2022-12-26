Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Netanyahu's Government to Be Sworn in Thursday Morning

The incoming government will be Israel's 37th and Netanyahu will begin his 6th term as Prime Minister

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel's Knesset.
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel's Knesset.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

Knesset chairman Yariv Levin announced today that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's government will be sworn in on Thursday morning at 11:00 am. The incoming government will be Israel's 37th and Netanyahu will begin his 6th term as Prime Minister.

Netanyahu notified Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog last week that he secured a deal to form a coalition, after finalizing negotiations with Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party.

The government will be made up of 64 lawmakers from the Likud, Shas, Religious Zionism, UTJ, and far-right parties Otzma Yehudit and Noam. Netanyahu won the November 1'st elections decisively and the results were clear within hours of the polls closing. On November 13, Israel's President granted Netanyahu an official mandate to begin talks to form a coalition government.

Before the new government is sworn in, the Knesset is expected to pass and finalize the so-called "Dery law" on Monday, which would allow lawmakers who have been criminally convicted to serve in cabinet roles as long as they didn't serve actual time behind bars. Lawmakers are also expected to pass what commentators are calling the "Smotrich law," which effectively hands control over the Civil Administration to far-right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich. The key body oversees the approval of construction plans and demolitions for both Israeli settlers and Palestinians across much of the West Bank.

Voting on the "Ben-Gvir law" to grant incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir control over several aspects of the country's police force has been postponed until after the swearing-in following several legal obstacles highlighted by parliamentary legal advisors.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism