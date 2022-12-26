Netanyahu's Dangerous Concessions Will Have Consequences for Israel's Defense

The plethora of headlines provided by the coalition agreements on matters of religion and state provokes a new bomb cyclone in the media every few hours these days.

It’s hard to compete with the selection offered by the nascent Netanyahu government, from the right to engage in racist incitement and discrimination against minorities to the right of physicians to withhold treatment on religious grounds, through handing out monthly stipends to yeshiva students that exceed the salaries of combat soldiers. This is indeed a gift that keeps on giving, which in the long term may erode to some extent the support for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party among secular and “traditional” – but not strictly religious – voters.

But one should also pay attention to agreements on defense matters, not only in the coalition agreements but also those reached informally. The scope of Netanyahu’s capitulation to his future partners in this area is as extensive as what has been reported in regard to issues of religion and the state. These are comprehensive concessions that limit the authority of the Israel Defense Forces and the Defense Ministry, undermining the IDF’s chain of command.

The most extensive change relates to the occupied territories. Netanyahu is giving unprecedented powers to his far-right partners Religious Zionism party chair Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben-Gvir. A Religious Zionism cabinet minister in the Defense Ministry is to control the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Civil Administration in the West Bank, with the authority to hire legal advisers dealing with these areas. And as national security minister, Ben-Gvir will not only have extensive powers over the Israel Police and its commissioner, but also direct control of the Border Police. He will be able to influence directives to forces on the ground and even to redeploy units from the West Bank to the Negev or Galilee at will.

These two moves complement one another, employing a pincer movement to weaken the IDF in the territories. First, they introduce foreign personalities into the military-defense-establishment hierarchy. Second, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have obvious political positions and ambitions. They are bent on expanding settlements, legalizing outposts and destroying whatever remains of the relations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Immunity for soldiers: Based on Ben-Gvir’s demand, a law will be passed limiting the options for prosecuting soldiers for acts committed during their missions. As explained in Haaretz last week by Yaniv Kubovich, guaranteeing partial immunity to soldiers could achieve the opposite of its intention.

Israel has for 55 years repulsed calls for international trials for soldiers suspected of committing war crimes in the territories, based on the argument that it has an effective and independent judiciary that brings offenders to trial when needed. As soon as the option of investigating and charging soldiers is blocked, based on a populist call for backing soldiers, a possible result is that Israeli soldiers and officers will be summoned to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Appointing the chief military rabbi: The government is expected to advance an old bill specifying that the chief military rabbi will be chosen by a committee that includes the state’s Sephardi chief rabbi and will not answer to the IDF chief of staff on matters of religious law. If that weren’t enough, Religious Zionism is demanding the restoration of the chief military rabbi’s rank to major general, two decades after a “demotion” to brigadier general.

Such a move has two possible risks. First, the diminished chief rabbi’s subordination to the chief of staff will put him under the authority of civilian rabbis. This will introduce extraneous civilian, or even political agendas into the army, possibly bringing in very strict religious rulings which have so far been held at bay due to the chief of staff’s overarching authority. Regarding COGAT, the reassignment constitutes a privatization of military authority, outsourcing it to bodies with a clear political slant on issues related to religion and the army.

Conscription law: The greatest challenge to the army’s long-term relations with Israeli society lies in Netanyahu’s apparent surrender to demands by the two Haredi parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, that a new conscription law be passed, exempting once and for all most Haredi young men from military service. Even though the number of Haredi conscripts is currently low, putting a legal seal on such an arrangement could rock the IDF’s model of service, damaging the motivation to serve among the diminishing populations whose sons and daughters are still compelled to serve a full term in the army, possessing no escape gimmicks or legal and God-given exemptions.

While Netanyahu is yielding to the extreme demands of his partners on the right, it seems that he is shelving for good a demand that was voiced loudly made in the final stages of the election campaign. Netanyahu and other Likud MKs wake sharply criticized the outgoing government for its “capitulation agreement” with Lebanon on the two countries’ economic maritime border. The court rejected their attempt to foil this move, accepting the position of the Lapid-Bennett government that this deal was essential for preventing a flare-up of hostilities in the north.

Netanyahu declared that the agreement would not bind him, promising that he would annul the agreement. He has now said, in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, that he will look for responsible ways to amend the agreement, if it has harmful aspects.

This is reasonable under the circumstances. Netanyahu is experienced enough not to annul international agreements supported by Washington and the United Nations, risking military clashes. It seems his earlier criticism was electioneering. As soon as it stopped serving his purpose, he let it go. He obviously has more urgent issues to deal with.