Netanyahu Distances Himself From Son's Insinuation to Execute Law Officials

Benjamin Netanyahu publically disapproved of statements made by his son Yair on Friday, in which the Prime Minister-designate's son accused senior prosecutors and the police of "collaborating against an innocent man who happens to be the prime minister," insinuating that they should therefore be executed.

"I love my son Yair who's an independent person with his own opinions," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Monday and added: "Although everyone has a right to express criticism, I didn't agree with the things he said yesterday."

During his radio show on the "Galey Israel" station, Netanyahu's son said that "What happened is a malicious coup d'état…a treason; and everyone is welcome to read the Israeli criminal law book and look for themselves at what the punishment is. It's not imprisonment."

Commenting on the media frenzy regarding his accusations, Netanyahu's son accused the media of character assassination, and wrote on Twitter that he didn't call for harming anyone, but only tried to emphasize the "severeness of the criminal offenses committed by the collaborators." This last tweet was distributed to the press by the Likud party spokesperson.

Israel’s State Prosecutor’s office has also condemned Yair Netanyahu’s statements, saying on Monday that "there's nothing legitimate” about the accusations. The written statement by the office’s spokesperson noted that it “views gravely any verbal – and certainly physical – attacks against law enforcement officials, which have grown worse recently.” The statement called Netanyahu’s tirade “defamatory and incitement.”

These remarks by The State Prosecutor’s office come after its Sunday statement that “The attempt to vilify and discourage investigators within the Israel Police and the attorneys within the Prosecutor’s Office, who work night and day in the name of the public in order to protect it, is destined to fail.”

The Prosecutor’s Office also condemned a physical attack perpetrated by a suspect in court last week. Furthermore, it also expressed concern about “non-stop harassment of dedicated public servants, who carry out their jobs faithfully, and of their families.”

The statement was made partially in response to a restraining order that the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court handed down to Likud activist Rami Ben Yehuda, who had been verbally assaulting Liat Ben-Ari, who heads the prosecution team in Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. The court ordered Ben Yehuda last week to take down posts doxing Ben-Ari’s son. Ben Yehuda also pledged not to approach the vicinity of her son.

“None of these statements will discourage the prosecutors or the State Prosecutor’s office,” the statement read. “Law enforcement will not be deterred from filling its duties with professionalism and integrity. The attempt to impugn political motivation or untoward considerations lacks any basis.”

The head of the State Attorney’s Association, Orit Korin, commented: “The statements of the past day constitute serious, unprecedented incitement, even in the reality to which we have gotten used to. We have already seen social activists who embitter the lives of prosecutors and incite against their families. Just last week, a criminal suspect attacked a prosecutor inside a courtroom. We are giving notice that a disaster is only a matter of time. Someone will take things a step too far, will interpret them in a certain way and decide to act. We won’t stand quietly on the side listening to this incitement and vilification.”