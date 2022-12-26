Likud Source Says ‘Discrimination Law’ Won’t Pass, but Will Stay in Coalition Agreements

The new government's efforts to amend the anti-discrimination law and allow businesses to refuse services on the basis of religious beliefs are unlikely to succeed, according to a Likud source close to the coalition negotiations.

The source, who requested to remain anonymous, said that the odds of such an amendment passing are "minuscule."

However, the party source added that Likud will not reopen its agreements with United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism to remove the promise due to time constraints. Likud hopes to complete the negotiations by Tuesday in order to submit them to the Knesset with enough time left before the swearing-in ceremony, the source added.

The coalition agreements do not give deadlines for amending the law and describe the changes in general terms only. The agreement stipulates that private businesses could refuse to provide a service or sell goods based on the vendor’s religious beliefs, as long as the service or product are not unique, with similar alternatives available at comparable prices nearby.

President Isaac Herzog criticized the law and remarks made by Religious Zionism lawmakers on Sunday. “A situation in which citizens feel threatened because of their identity or belief undermines the democratic and moral underpinnings of the state. Racist statements recently heard against the LGBTQ community and against other populations concern me greatly. I’m working – and will continue to do so with all my might as the state’s president – to thwart any harm that could be inflicted on various communities.”

Open gallery view A pride parade in Mitzpe Ramon, 2022. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

According to political sources, Herzog has held several conversations in recent days with members of the future coalition. Herzog has said that he’d been asked about the coalition's efforts by diplomatic officials both in Israel and abroad, emphasizing that the promotion of such a move could lead to fierce international condemnation, the sources said.

Netanyahu clarified on Sunday a provision in the coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit which promised to remove incitement to racism from the list of reasons for which a person or party could be prohibited from running for the Knesset. He explained that prohibiting parties from running, based on racism or on the denial of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, would be cancelled entirely. Likud officials say that Netanyahu intends to present a new bill for combating racism and terror, which would guarantee equitable and effective enforcement towards both Jews and Arabs.

It’s not clear yet what this will mean, and whether the clause dealing with bans will be amended or rescinded, or whether a new law would restrict the possibility of a person accused of racial incitement or of supporting terror from running for the Knesset.

Likud officials said they expected the date of the swearing-in ceremony to be set Monday. If this takes place on Thursday, the coalition agreements will be made available for public perusal on Monday. The temporary Knesset Speaker, Yariv Levin, will resign, with a permanent speaker elected Thursday.

The assumption is that Netanyahu will reveal to his party associates what portfolios he intends to give them only one day before the inauguration. He intends to do so by holding another round of talks with all Likud Knesset members, as he did several weeks ago.