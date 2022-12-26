Likud MK: Netanyahu Knows He Made Mistake in Coalition Talks, Must Take Back Leadership

Likud lawmaker David Bitan said Monday that party chairman and Prime Minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu made a mistake in the coalition talks when he did not present conditions to his future coalition partners and that he is now objecting to the agreements to repair the damage this might cause him among Likud voters.

In an interview on Channel 12, Bitan said: “Netanyahu, [Knesset Speaker] Yariv Levin and the surrounding bunch... they lost it in the talks.”

Bitan was referring to the fact that Netanyahu has objected to a clause agreed on with United Torah Judaism by which private businesses can refuse to give service or sell a product due to the religious faith of the seller, as long as the service or the product “is not unique, and a similar substitute can be obtained at a similar price in geographic proximity.”

“Netanyahu released a statement saying that he would not actually implement this clause and I tell you quite simply – he needs to take back the leadership, to say ‘I’m the leader and I decide.’” Bitan said. He added: “With all due respect to the partners, this can’t go on.”

Bitan said that Netanyahu had “made a mistake, but today it’s clear to him that he made this mistake and he has issued a statement that this will not happen. The issue of racism, and the issue of service to all citizens – all these things have done major damage because Likud is a populist party, traditional, but represents the whole population and therefore he had to issue these statements [that the clause will not be implemented].”

Nevertheless, according to Bitan, Netanyahu’s distancing himself is not enough. “He has to show that he is the leader and he decides and we are behind him in this matter, but if he doesn’t do it, we have a problem.”

Bitan made a point of saying that if the heads of the parties in the future coalition “understand that they have to lower their profile because they’ve gotten enough, then the government will survive. If not, then we have a problem.

"The breaking point was Smotrich and Ben-Gvir’s statement that they announced together with Netanyahu that he had succeeded in forming a government. What did they want to prove here? That they forced Likud? These things have to stop, and Netanyahu has to hold the reins, to take back his leadership, to say ‘enough is enough’ and he’ll have the backing of the Likud Knesset members on this," Bitan added.

Two weeks ago, several Religious Zionism lawmakers submitted a bill to amend the anti-discrimination law, exempting refusal to serve customers “if it’s done in the name of preventing harm to the religious faith of the businessman or the religious faith of some of his customers.”

In the wake of the bill, Religious Zionism lawmaker Orit Strock said on Sunday in an interview to Israeli public radio Kan, that a doctor shouldn't be forced to provide treatment that contradicts his religious faith. “As long as there are doctors who can provide the same service.”