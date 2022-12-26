Haaretz - back to home page
Jewish Settlers Suspected of Arson in West Bank Palestinian Village

A car was set fire and a Palestinian house was hit by stones during another night of escalating violence near Nablus

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
The car after it was set on fire in the Palestinian village of Urif on Monday.
The Israeli defense establishment suspects that Israeli settlers set fire to a car on Monday and threw stones at the house of a Palestinian family in the northern West Bank village of Urif, near Nablus.

The head of the Urif village council, Mazen Shehade, told Haaretz that a group of settlers arrived at the scene around 1 A.M., set a car on fire and threw stones at a nearby house where family members were sleeping at the time. Windows were shattered, but no one was injured.

An Israeli security official confirmed the details and added that there was also an attempt to set fire to a vehicle in the close by Palestinian village of Burin.

In the early hours of Monday, an IDF spokesperson reported that during the night an attempted shooting attack occurred on an Israeli vehicle near the Havat Gilad outpost in the West Bank. There were no casualties and the vehicle wasn't damaged.

Gunshots were also reported at a military checkpoint near the Shavei Shomron settlement in the northern West Bank. During the same hours, in the Jalazone Palestinian refugee camp right north of Ramallah, bricks were thrown at IDF troops who returned fire and used measures to disperse demonstrations.

An IDF spokesperson said that Israeli security forces have arrested five suspected of involvement in terrorist activity across the West Bank during the night.

