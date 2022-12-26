Israel's Top Religious Nationalist Rabbi Is Dead. A Political Myth Died With Him

Rabbi Haim Druckman, who died at the age of 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday, never saw himself as a gdol dor – one of the Torah greats of the generation.

He wasn’t a candidate for senior rabbinical positions. Nor did he seek to make halakhic rulings, with the exception of Jewish conversions – the controversial field in which he specialized in his later years. His students had to force him to publish books, which were basically compilations of lessons he had given, mainly on biblical topics and Jewish philosophy.

Druckman was an educator to his soul: an eternal madrich and komunar, counselor and organizer, of Bnei Akiva – the religious Zionist youth movement where he was a member of the national leadership for 70 years.

As a madrich, he wore sandals and regular clothes (he had one rabbinical suit and hat, which he wore on trips abroad). And despite his name being synonymous over the years with his community’s gradual shift to the far right, both politically and in religious matters, he tried – not always with great success – to moderate some of those tendencies.

It was an effort to preserve unity in a section of Israeli society that was always splitting between the hard core Haredi-nationalist (“Hardal”) community and relatively liberal groups. He couldn’t prevent the split, though. He was a soft-spoken and pleasant man with uncompromising “Greater Land of Israel” principles and a preference for halakha over democracy.

The warmth and respect with which he treated Jews who disagreed with him was authentic. But he was even more respectful toward the worst fanatics. He sought pardons for the members of the “Jewish Underground” who carried out terror attacks against Palestinians in the early 1980s and eulogized Rabbi Meir Kahane.

Druckman never incited to violence, either physical or rhetorical, but found himself standing beside Benjamin Netanyahu at the fateful protest against the Oslo Accords in Jerusalem’s Zion Square in October 1995, where there were calls to kill then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Open gallery view Rabbi Haim Druckman with then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir at Likud headquarters, in 1984. Credit: Nati Harnik/GPO

As a young Holocaust refugee born in the Polish (now Ukrainian) town of Kuty, in Israel’s early years he was closer to the more left-wing and moderate leaders of the religious kibbutzim. When before the 1955 election there was talk of merging the two religious Zionist parties into one slate, as a member of Hapoel Hamizrahi he came out against the merger. His argument was that their socialist values, which were an integral part of the torah v’avoda (Torah and labor) ethos, would be diluted by joining with the more bourgeois Mizrahi party. He lost the argument and the parties merged into what would become the National Religious Party. Over a decade later, Druckman’s pioneering socialist fervor would be sublimated into the settlement movement in the occupied territories.

Moderating figure

Throughout his life, Druckman remained the antithesis of the comfortable “dati-lite” lifestyle in the cities and more well-to-do settlements. In 1963, he was appointed head of the Yeshivat Or Etzion religious high school in the Lachish region – then a relatively remote border area – and lived there at Merkaz Shapira for the rest of his days.

He was a driving force motivating Bnei Akiva alumni to spend a few years doing Torah study before their military service and joining the workforce. It was this emphasis on study for its own sake and as a way of life that changed the religious Zionist community more than any political development.

He was considered one of the young leaders of the Gush Emunim settler movement. The meeting where it was founded took place in his home in 1974 and Druckman came up with the name. He never led settlement missions himself, but he joined many of the early ones. He gave lessons in Kfar Etzion, the first of the settlements established shortly after the Six-Day War in 1967, and attended the famous Passover seder at Hebron’s Park Hotel with his family in 1968.

However, he continued to live inside Israel, greatly expanding Or Etzion – which also became a hesder yeshiva (combining learning with military service) and Torah research institute. His dedication to his students was total and continued long after they graduated.

Open gallery view Rabbi Haim Druckman with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in 2020. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Even when he was busy with public activism, he would return every night to give lessons, and ate his Shabbat meals in the yeshiva dining hall, together with his family.

He officially entered politics in 1977, becoming a lawmaker for the National Religious Party. That, however, had been forced upon him by his spiritual mentor, Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook. It was part of a wider campaign by the more right-wing religious elements to take over a party that had for decades been in a ”historic partnership” with Labor.

Druckman was the first lawmaker to represent Gush Emunim’s positions and was often in a minority within his party during his first years in parliament. When the Camp David peace treaty with Egypt was brought to the Knesset, he was one of only three National Religious Party members to vote against it – he vehemently opposed the withdrawal from the entire Sinai Peninsula.

In 1983, he split with the party and formed the short-lived Morasha slate. When he returned to his old party three years later, it was a sign that the old moderate leadership – personified by men like Yosef Burg, who had been there since Israel’s establishment – had finally departed.

The National Religious Party was now almost fully controlled by the settler movement. Even then, it wasn’t Druckman leading the campaign. There were always more radical and activist leaders than him. He gave them rabbinical and ideological cover, and preferred to leave the actual politics to others.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich at the funeral of Rabbi Haim Druckman on Monday. Credit: Ilan Assayag

While to outsiders it would seem that Druckman heralded the ascendancy of strident Haredi-nationalist politicians like current Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, he was often a moderating figure. In clashes with security forces over evictions from illegal settlements, he was always the one calling upon the young firebrands to refrain from violence. And even when he joined other rabbis’ rulings in favor of soldiers disobeying eviction orders, he stressed that they should never do so demonstratively but instead merely “silently demur.”

Supreme spiritual leader?

There were a number of issues in which he followed a different path to the Hardal rabbis. He was opposed to strict gender separation in Bnei Akiva, arguing that it would distance many youngsters from the movement. He himself often taught mixed groups of men and women. And unlike those who sought to impose strict separation, like Rabbi Zvi Thau and his followers, Druckman didn’t ideologically support sex offenders. However, he angered many when he allowed his beloved former student Rabbi Moti Elon to teach at Or Etzion, despite a conviction for sexual assault. He would later admit he had been wrong to believe Elon had expiated his deeds.

The other issue where he was more moderate was his attitude toward Jewish conversions, in his role as head of the national conversion authority. His far-right counterparts took a similar attitude to the ultra-Orthodox rabbis, preferring to build as many obstacles as possible for those not considered Jewish according to Orthodox halakha (i.e., those born to a Jewish mother).

Druckman, on the other hand, believed in a much more user-friendly approach, especially for those arriving from the former Soviet Union who believed they were Jewish and had suffered antisemitism.

The ugly rhetoric currently being used by Smotrich and his political allies in calling for the removal of the “grandchild clause” from the Law of Return is the opposite of Druckman’s approach. When ultra-Orthodox rabbis attacked Druckman and ruled his conversions invalid, Smotrich’s Hardal rabbis didn’t defend him.

Druckman also opposed the establishment of “Torani” schools, with more rigid religious norms than the regular mamlachti-dati state religious schools. But he rarely made his objections public. Indeed, though in many ways he was closer to Tzohar – the moderate Orthodox rabbis’ group – he would never openly support them in their disagreements with the Chief Rabbinate.

He always tried to remain within the old establishment and shied away from conflict. He tried so hard to stay with one leg in each religious Zionist camp that he employed rabbis and teachers from both groups at Or Etzion.

There were those who tried to portray Druckman as the supreme spiritual leader of religious Zionism, of similar status to the Haredi “maranim” – the rabbis who ostensibly lead the ultra-Orthodox parties. But that had no validity: the Hardal wing of religious Zionism has its own rabbis, more assertive and extreme than Druckman; the more liberal wing, meanwhile, was never interested in being led by rabbis. But the image of a supreme leader was convenient for the politicians.

Open gallery view Rabbi Haim Druckman, right, with Naftali Bennett in 2019. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO

At first it was Naftali Bennett – who in his personal life never had any need for rabbis – who in 2012 sought Druckman’s backing after winning the leadership of Habayit Hayehudi (the rebranded National Religious Party). Netanyahu also used Druckman to pressure Bennett to bend to his will. In 2018, the then-premier convinced Druckman to ask Bennett to back off in his demands to be appointed defense minister.

This was the moment that caused Bennett to break away from Habayit Hayehudi and form his own right-wing party (the New Right, and later Yamina), which had no pretensions of being counseled by rabbis. Druckman and Netanyahu couldn’t have been aware that it was also one of the events that put in motion the long sequence of elections that would eventually see Netanyahu ejected from the Prime Minister’s Office and replaced by Bennett.

In recent years it was Smotrich, who had never been close to Druckman and is a follower of much more radical rabbis, who like Bennett went through the charade of frequently going to Merkaz Shapira to seek Druckman’s counsel. Also just like Bennett, he didn’t seek any advice but wanted the imprimatur of the man who seemed to represent a much wider public than his. Both of them cast Druckman in a role that didn’t exist.

Until his final days, Druckman helped politicians maintain the electorally convenient myth that there is a united religious Zionist community. He was the last rabbi capable of projecting that image. With his departure, all the remaining rabbis are firmly aligned with one side or the other.