Israel's Shin Bet Thwarts Planned Bombing by Gaza Cell

Israel’s Shin Bet security service announced on Monday that it had foiled a plan by terrorist operatives in Gaza to plant a bomb in Israeli territory.

The bomb, which the Shin Bet said was ready to be detonated, was found in the West Bank. Four West Bank Palestinians were arrested in connection with the planned attack.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the Shin Bet, the army and the police for preempting the attack. “The war on the terrorist infrastructure and terrorists continues day after day, on every front,” he said. “Security forces continue to operate all the time to cut down every attempt to hurt us.”

Shin Bet officials said the operation, which took several weeks, uncovered a terrorist cell that was planning bombings and suicide attacks in Israel. Authorities arrested the those involved, who they say were working with assistance from the Gaza-based Popular Resistance Committees and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, two weeks ago.

The operation also focused on a number of known militants from Gaza, chiefly an explosives expert from the Jabalya refugee camp, officials noted.