Israel's Attorney General May Refuse to Defend Some Government Bills in Court

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will find it difficult to defend some of the proposed bills and cabinet decisions which are expected to be contested at the High Court of Justice. In some of these cases the nascent government may turn to private attorneys to represent it in court. A refusal to defend amendments to laws, cabinet decisions or appointments may exacerbate confrontations between the Attorney General’s Office and the government. Some designated cabinet members are already threatening to depose the attorney general.

Baharav-Miara has publicly warned against bills the prospective coalition is preparing, chiefly an amendment to the Basic Law on Government that would allow Shas chairman Arye Dery to be appointed as a minister even though he was convicted of a felony and given a suspended sentence. Another challenge comes from an amendment to the law governing the police, which would place the force under the leadership of Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir as minister of national security.

The attorney general believes the amendment allowing Dery to serve in the cabinet raises difficulties mainly due to its personal basis. For her, the amendment to the police-related law, although somewhat softened compared to its original version, still does not strike the correct balance between the police’s independence and the authority of the political echelon.

The two bills are not sponsored by the government, but are meant to enable the government’s formation. Thus, the Knesset’s legal advisers will represent the Knesset when these proposals are challenged at the High Court of Justice. But even when bills are not government-sponsored, the attorney general is expected to give a legal opinion at the High Court, partly because the respondents to a petition are the relevant ministers and the prime minister. In cases where the attorney general refuses to defend the government’s position since he or she believes it is unconstitutional, the attorney general can still allow the government to be represented by a private attorney.

Prof. Barak Medina of Hebrew University says the attorney general must consult the government and relevant ministers, but can present an independent and different position from that of the government. According to Medina, the custom established in recent years is that the government is entitled to separate representation. “In this case there can be a particular kind of dilemma, since the attorney general may take a whole series of positions opposing the government. Usually, this may happen once every year or two. The risk is that such a broad-based move could harm the attorney general’s status vis-à-vis the government, particularly if the court chooses, in contrast to her opinion, not to rescind the legislation in question.”

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Despite this, Medina says, it’s vital that the attorney general take an independent position without regard to the possibility that it could be different from the government’s in several cases. “She may point to different approaches while clarifying what her position is regarding the legality of each issue. For example, with the appointment of Dery, she could suggest moving the issue to the decision of the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, who will determine whether there was moral turpitude in Dery’s actions, in order to defer the need to decide about the immediate implementation of an amendment to a Basic Law.”

Dr. Adam Shinar of Reichman University’s law school notes that in February 2017, then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit refused to defend a law that allowed the expropriation of Palestinian-owned land, since he thought it unconstitutional. The state hired a private attorney, Dr. Harel Arnon, who defended it against petitions filed with the High Court. In June 2017, the court accepted the attorney general’s position by an 8-1 majority, with Justice Noam Sohlberg dissenting.

Another possibility in the case of a dispute is that the attorney general task another senior government attorney with representing the government. This is less likely since the government usually prefers private lawyers in such cases. In a 1993 petition against a decision by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin not to fire Deputy Minister Raphael Pinchasi (Shas) after he was indicted, Attorney General Yosef Harish refused to defend Rabin’s position in court. State Prosecutor Dorit Beinisch ended up representing both sides, the prime minister and the attorney general, despite their opposing positions.

In a 2019 case, the question was whether a government minister, as opposed to the entire cabinet, is entitled to representation by a private attorney when the attorney general refuses to defend the government’s position. In that case, the judges struck down a decision by Science Minister Ofir Akunis not to appoint Prof. Yael Amitai to the board of a German-Israeli research fund, since she had signed a petition supporting students and professors who refused to do military service in the territories. Mendelblit had refused to represent Akunis’ position in this case.

Open gallery view Former Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, last year. Credit: Israel Democracy Institute

Mendelblit argued that the custom is that the attorney general’s position obliges the government and that Amitai’s case did not warrant private representation. He argued that this was to be used only in rare cases, and that this was not one of them.

First harbinger of coming petitions

Other than the two proposals to amend the Basic Law on Government, the new government is expected to promote a law changing the attorney general’s position into a political appointment, as well as removing a ban on a racist party running for the Knesset. Another proposed law will allow the Knesset to override High Court of Justice rulings with a 61-vote majority. The attorney general is expected to oppose all of these.

The first harbinger of coming petitions came on Sunday, when the Movement for Quality Government in Israel filed a petition against the appointment of Dery as a senior cabinet member. “This would seriously harm public integrity and trust in elected representatives,” says the petition. Baharav-Miara has not yet published her legal opinion on the matter, but she is expected to point out significant problems with this appointment.