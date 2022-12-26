A few days ago the head of the Israel Institute for Biological Research told a podcast that his country's project to develop a COVID vaccine “didn't succeed.”

This laconic remark by Shmuel Yitzhaki was interesting because the project had fallen from the headlines; after all, Israel has done well keeping the curve reasonably flat all autumn and into the winter.

Prof. Shapira: 'The [COVID vaccine] has many severe side effects, and apparently people have lost their lives because of it.'

Speaking with the Defense Ministry’s MOD.CAST podcast, Yitzhaki noted that the Israeli vaccine wasn't based on mRNA technology but on a different model that U.S. drug giant Merck was promoting.

After a few months of research in 2020, Merck realized the scope of the challenge and halted its project the following January. Instead it teamed up with Johnson & Johnson to produce a vaccine.

Yitzhaki, it must be noted, wasn't the head of the institute at the start of 2020, when apocalyptic scenarios spread in sync with the coronavirus. The moving spirit of the Israeli project, known as BriLife, was Prof. Shmuel Shapira, at the time the head of the institute, which is subordinate to the Defense Ministry.

Shapira saw the project as a chance to improve the facility’s standing as it faced budget cuts, boosting his own prestige in the process. He convinced Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister at the time, that his scientists could develop a vaccine quickly.

It seems he believed that with a modest budget, 80 of his people could succeed where Merck had failed – a company with tens of thousands of employees and 2021 revenues topping $48 billion. At least 175 million shekels ($50 million) was invested in the Israeli venture until April 2022, when it breathed its last breath.

This plight may have seemed clear from the outset, but officials refused to acknowledge the shortcomings, cut losses and address the damage to the facility’s image. In fact, in October 2020, Shapira told Kan Bet radio that a safe and effective Israeli vaccine could be ready toward the end of the summer of 2021.

The Defense Ministry and the cabinet also refused to admit that the project was hopeless. To this day, its godfathers won't comment on the issue. This includes Netanyahu – who imagined “an Israeli vaccination enterprise” – and also his successor as prime minister, Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and retired general Moshe Edri, at the time the ministry's civil defense chief. (Today he heads the Israel Atomic Energy Commission.)

For this article, the Defense Ministry and Netanyahu's spokespeople did not reply to a request for comment.

Eight months ago Shapira, who resigned from the biological research institute in the middle of the pandemic, was appointed chief technology officer at Israeli company Scentech Medical, which is developing tests for COVID and other diseases. One key shareholder is Harel Hershtik, who served 25 years in prison for the murder of Yaakov Sela, famous for his career as a snake trapper. Unlike the others, Shapira speaks out a lot in interviews and tweets.

He often lashes out at the political and military leaders, even though they awarded him the BriLife project. “I erred three times: when I received the first dose, the second dose and the third dose,” he tweeted a few days ago, referring to the widely acclaimed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that has been administered in Israel.

In an interview with Channel 12 News last week, Shapira said the Israeli vaccine project was “very good” and was halted “for bureaucratic reasons.” He played down the effectiveness of the other vaccines, including the one given in Israel. He said he aimed to “warn against those who say it saved many lives in Israel. It has many severe side effects, and apparently people have lost their lives because of it. They're trying to paper this over a bit.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz called Shapira’s remarks “ridiculous and damaging,” adding that he's “joining the conspiratorial wave of COVID-deniers damaging the public’s trust in the health system. His behavior is shameful.”

A former senior researcher at the Israel Institute for Biological Research who took part in the BriLife project has called Shapira “delusional.” Another senior doctor who advises the Health Ministry and is familiar with the institute adds: “The man has simply lost his marbles.”

Whether or not Shapira’s latest remarks really do reflect megalomania or hubris, they pose questions about how people are appointed to Israel's most sensitive posts. Few raised an eyebrow when Shapira was named director general of the Israel Institute for Biological Research in 2013 by Netanyahu and the defense minister at the time, Moshe Ya’alon.

Last week Ya'alon declined to comment, his spokesman said, but Shapira has replied in an email to Haaretz.

“I'm not conducting a crusade against anyone,” he wrote. “I'm acting for the sake of the scientific truth and the health of Israelis, just as I have always acted professionally, unlike the people who don’t give a clear a response, who have maligned visionaries and concealed minutes of meetings, so they're committing defamation. All my actions are motivated by solid scientific and medical knowledge and are devoid of personal interests.”

When asked about allegations that he's obsessive and delusional, he said, “Several Nobel laureates and top doctors in Israel and abroad think the opposite.”

He said he couldn't give a name. “I can't, but I'm not talking nonsense. My advice is to follow the ego, the interests and the money.”