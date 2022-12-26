IDF Chief Tells Netanyahu He Is Worried About Transfer of Power From Military to Far Right

IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi told designated prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he is worried about the transfer of power traditionally under security forces' purview to far-right politicians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In the talk, which Kochavi initiated, he told Netanyahu that the agreements he made with his coalition partners would change the face of the IDF in dramatic ways, and asked him to discuss the proposals with the security establishment before any final decision is made.

Knesset lawmakers are expected to pass what commentators are calling the "Smotrich law" by the end of Monday, which effectively hands control over the Civil Administration to far-right Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich. In its framing, the legislation specifically allows Smotrich's party to appoint a representative in the Defense Ministry who will oversee the administration, which oversees life in the West Bank for both Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

According to the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Smotrich, the representative will be able to hand-pick the head of the Civil Administration, but will have to consult the IDF chief of staff, the minister of defense, and the prime minister.

Ben-Gvir, meanwhile, is expected to be handed significant powers over the country's police force as the incoming national security minister. However, the "Ben-Gvir law" meant to grant the Kahanist lawmaker his demands is facing significant pushback from Knesset legal advisors, and will likely only pass after the new government's swearing in on Thursday.

Netanyahu's office responded that they "do not comment on conversations between the prime minister-designate and senior security officials."

The IDF Spokesperson's Office stated that "The IDF Chief of Staff spoke to Netanyahu recently following the reports about intended legislation relating to the military. They agreed that any changes would be made only after the army presents its views about the meaning and consequences of the legislation."