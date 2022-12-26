How Israel Will Weather a Global Economic Slump in 2023

It’s not that the competition was particularly grueling or that Avigdor Lieberman is the finance minister equivalent of Lionel Messi, but the fact is that Israel tied for fourth in The Economist’s ranking of the world’s best-performing developed economies in 2022.

With the world increasingly looking like it’s on its way to a recession, the competition should be considerably easier in 2023. But, even so, Israel will be lucky to repeat its No. 4 glories. We not only face a difficult global environment but a new government that has so far shown a studied nonchalance to the challenges lying ahead – if anything, it seems intent on making a bad situation worse.

To understand why next year looks so gloomy, we need to start by asking why Israel did so well this year in The Economist rankings. The answer is that it was due to a combination of good luck, high-tech and fiscally responsible government.

The good luck expressed itself in the consumer price index: While much of the rest of the world, especially Europe, struggled with soaring energy prices due to the war in Ukraine, Israel benefited from controlled prices for the natural gas it produces locally. Inflation in Israel was a steep 4.9 percent in the period covered by The Economist, December 2021-October 2022, but that was the third-lowest level among the 34 countries the magazine surveyed.

Israeli economic growth was also spurred by the high-tech factor, to 1.4 percent for the period between fourth-quarter 2021 and third-quarter 2022. Startup companies raised a lot less capital than they did in the blowout year of 2021, but by historical standards, they were still swimming in money. Tech exports continued to grow last year.

Lieberman and the “change” government led by Naftali Bennett and then Yair Lapid should be given credit for putting order into the fiscal mess Netanyahu had left behind with reckless COVID spending and refusal – for years – to pass a state budget.

Tax revenues surged, but Lieberman was tempted to spend them all. As a result, according to The Economist’s forecast, Israel’s ratio of public debt to gross domestic product will have dropped by 6.2 percentage points by the end of this year, the fourth-largest decline in the rankings.

Israelis chose not to vote with their pocketbooks in last November’s election and re-elect the “change” government, instead electing in the hardest-right government in Israeli history. But even if they were ungrateful, they didn’t let the good economy pass them by. Consumers were freely spending money at the malls and taking vacations abroad in near record numbers. Inflation has been high, but wage increases have been even higher. Even though the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s main index was down 7 percent, it was still one of The Economist’s top performers in 2022.

The specter of recession

SSo much for 2022. Enjoy the last few days of it while you can. In 2023, the first problem Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming government face is the growing risk of a global economic downturn.

In October, the last time the International Monetary Fund issued a forecast, the situation was already looking dim: Global growth for 2023 was cut to 2.7 percent from an earlier projection of 2.9 percent. Projections for two of Israel’s main trading partners – the United States and Europe – are a much lower 1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Recent remarks by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva indicate that the next IMF forecast will almost certainly lower the numbers.

At home, things are looking increasingly worrying. The Israeli economy is on the whole still performing well but inflation remains high, the unemployment rate has been edging up since the spring and the government’s budget surpluses have turned into deficits. The tech growth engine is showing signs of stalling: expectations are for a tough 2023, with capital harder to raise and more layoffs.

The Bank of Israel isn’t finished raising interest rates, and that is going to squeeze businesses and consumers, especially home buyers, much more than its policy of monetary tightening has done until now.

How the next government, in particular Finance Minister-designate Bezalel Smotrich, plans to deal with this remains a mystery.

What we do know is that the coalition deals that are close to completion call for big spending increases for Haredi educational institutions and other subsidies for them. The police are supposed to get billions of shekels more over the next five years and, if Netanyahu’s campaign promises are to be believed, the government will start providing free preschool.

How much this all adds up to is anyone’s guess. The treasury hasn’t been consulted, much less been informed, about the spending commitments Netanyahu is taking on.

Optimists might cheer them on as inadvertent but nevertheless effective counter-cyclical measures.

An increase in government spending to help the economy weather the downturn ahead would be just what Keynes would have ordered up under the circumstances. Except that the money will be going mainly to the Haredim, the least productive sector of the economy, to be invested in schools that won’t be turning out the next generation of workers but the next generation of poor.

Apart from that, the only message the public has been privileged to hear about the kind of economic policy Smotrich envisions came earlier this month when he promised to infuse the Finance Ministry’s decision-making process with Torahic values and expressed confidence that observing mitzvot would bring prosperity.

The real miracle of the Israeli economy has been its ability to grow and thrive in recent years despite the chronic political upheaval of five back-to-back elections.

In the face of all this political chaos since 2019, the international bond rating agencies have been cutting Israel slack on the assumption that eventually, it would get its house in order by forming a stable government and resuming its old fiscal rectitude. The next government will be testing that assumption – unfortunately, just as the global economic environment is taking a turn for the worse.

The treasury will be led by a finance minister who will be devoting much of his time to his second job as a minister in the Defense Ministry. As a group of high-tech leaders warned last week, the government’s “illiberal” image and promised policies threaten to deter foreign investors. Its hardline policies may well spark resurgent violence in the West Bank and strain relations with the U.S. and Europe.

And, after all that, Netanyahu’s sixth government may not prove to be that stable or long-lasting. The protracted coalition talks and the concessions he’s made have revealed how weak he is politically and how big his partners’ ambitions and appetites are. Could election No. 6 be on the way? If so, economic ranking No. 4 will be a thing of the past.