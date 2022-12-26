Four Clarifications in 24 Hours: Netanyahu Struggles to Explain Extremist Allies 

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has been forced to repeatedly disavow or distance himself from statements by his far-right allies, and even his own family, in recent days as his nascent coalition, the most conservative in Israeli history, prepares to take power.

On Sunday, Netanyahu pushed back against statements by Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock, after the lawmaker —who's slated to become Israel's first National Missions Minister in the new government— declared that a doctor shouldn't be forced to provide treatment that contradicts his religious beliefs, "as long as there are other doctors who can provide the same service.”

Stating that he “completely rejects MK Strock's statements,” Netanyahu asserted that “there'll be no situation in a country that I lead that any person, either a him or a her, LGBTQ, Arab, ultra-Orthodox or any other, will go to a hotel and not be served or go to a doctor and not be treated.”

Simcha Rothman, another member of the Religious Zionism party, also supported the right to refuse service on religious grounds. When asked by a Kan radio anchor if a religious hotel owner could refuse to host a group of homosexuals, he responded: "If it goes against your beliefs, and it hurts your religious sentiments and it's your private hotel, then the answer is yes, that's the law."

However, despite Netanyahu’s statement, his Likud party did state in its coalition agreements with the United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism parties, that private businesses could refuse to provide a service due to the seller's religious beliefs, as long as an alternative can be acquired in geographical proximity at a similar price.

Netanyahu’s rejection of Strock and Rothman’s position echoed a previous statement at the beginning of the month, when he declared his support for the Jerusalem pride parade in the wake of Noam party chief Avi Maoz’s announcement that he intended to cancel the annual Jerusalem pride parade, which he termed a “shame and disgrace.”

Maoz is slated to become a new deputy minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and will be given control over “external” educational programs and the choice of who operates them – including enrichment programs, special activities and even school trips in thousands of schools — allowing him to purge such lessons of LGBTQ content.

Several days later, a Likud source pushed back against reports that the new government would begin to allow public Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, telling Haaretz that “The status quo on the Temple Mount will be preserved.”

Shortly thereafter, and amid public criticism of demands made by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party in coalition talks, Netanyahu told the Knesset on Tuesday that the status quo on matters of religion and state will be maintained.

“There will be electricity on Shabbat. There will be bathing beaches. We will maintain the status quo. There won’t be a country [governed] by halakha,” a reference to Orthodox Jewish religious law. "We'll maintain the path of the liberal right-wing,” Netanyahu said.

Going into negotiations with Likud, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party had a long list of demands, including ceasing energy generation on Shabbat, expanding gender-segregated beaches, the establishment of institutions to address public queries on halakhic issues and “significant measures for deterrence” against non-orthodox worship at the Western Wall.

Despite Netanyahu’s insistence that the status quo on matters of religion and state will be maintained, he has already made a significant concession in agreeing to substantially boost public funding for ultra-Orthodox institutions that don’t teach core secular subjects such as math and English, to the tune of billions of shekels a year.

During negotiations, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry was handed to the far-right Religious Zionism party, whose leader, Bezalel Smotrich, has said that Israel’s current immigration policies constitute “one of the biggest threats to Israeli demography, to the country’s Jewish identity and assimilation” and has demanded that the law be changed so that only individuals with at least one Jewish parent are eligible to immigrate to Israel and receive automatic citizenship, rather than the current rules requiring only one Jewish grandparent.

Open gallery view Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, earlier this month. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson's Office

Speaking with NBC’s Chuck Todd earlier this month, Netanyahu stated that while the issue would lead to what he called “a big debate,“ he has “pretty firm views” and “I doubt we’ll have any changes.”

Any modification of the Law of Return will “require real careful deliberation, and you don’t just come off and do these things,” Netanyahu asserted. “If you look at my history and my record, I’ve looked for creative solutions to these kinds of impasses, including the question of conversion.”

And Netanyahu, who's currently on trial for fraud and breach of trust, has also distanced himself from Smotrich’s scheme to legalize these charges, stating that he “frequently run[s] into friends who want to help me more than I need, and this is an example.”

“I don’t intend to abolish anything and I don’t intend to apply anything retroactively,” Netanyahu said in October.

While most of the statements from which Netanyahu has had to distance himself have come from his allies, over the weekend the incoming prime minister was forced to disavow comments by his own son.

On Friday, Yair Netanyahu declared that senior prosecutors and the police "have collaborated against an innocent man who happens to be the prime minister chosen by the people of Israel," and therefore they should be tried for treason.

During his radio show on the "Galey Israel" station, Netanyahu's son added that, "what happened is a malicious coup d'état… you can say it's an insurrection, a treason; and everyone is welcome to read the Israeli criminal law book and look for themselves at what the punishment is. It's not imprisonment."

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the elder Netanyahu said that while he loves his son, Yair is an "independent person with his own opinions” and “although everyone has the right to express criticism, I didn't agree with the things he said that were published yesterday.”