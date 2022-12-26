1,200 Air Force Vets Sign Open Letter Urging Key Leaders to Save Israeli Democracy

A group of 1,198 Israel Air Force veterans sent a letter to senior civil servants they called “the gatekeepers” with a plea that they “stop the process of democracy’s destruction.”

The letter by pilots and staffers, both retired and serving in the reserves, was addressed to Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, State Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afek. They also sent it to people they called “the top tier of the public and legal system in Israel.”

Signatories include Dan Halutz, the only chief of staff to have emerged from the Air Force (where he was commander from 2000 to 2005), former IAF commanders Avihu Ben-Nun (1987-1992) and Eitan Ben Eliyahu (1996-2000). Two other generals – Amos Yadlin, who served as head of Military Intelligence, and Nimrod Sheffer, who headed the planning division, also signed the letter.

“We were all prepared to sacrifice our lives for the country during the years of our service as combat pilots,” the letter reads. “We continued after service in the air force to take part in building the country the best we could – in the reserves, the economy, industry and education. We believed in the righteousness of the path, and we viewed the need to defend Jewish and democratic Israel as a mission. We come from all facets of society and the political spectrum in Israel – right, left, center, secular and religious, Sephardi and Ashkenazi, from all over the country.”

The signatories add: “The common denominator among all of us today is the fear that democratic Israel is in danger. You are the last line of defense, and you have the ability to stop the process of destroying democracy. Israel won’t be able to continue in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence if it yields its liberal democratic character. We expect you to use all the legal tools at your disposal, without fear, and do everything in your power to stop the tragedy suddenly happening to the country. We pledge to continue standing by your side in the fight for the country’s future.

One of the leading figures behind the letter is Brig. Gen. (res.) Israel "Relik" Shafir, the former commander of the Tel Nof base and one of the pilots who attacked the Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981. “When the attack on liberal democracy and the principles of the Declaration of Independence switched from ideas of extremists to coalition agreements, we felt that it was our duty to act,” Shafir told Haaretz. “We asked our comrades to call on the gatekeepers to protect democratic Israel and the Declaration of Independence’s values. Over 1,000 air force personnel answered the call and signed on the letter supporting the gatekeepers within the public and legal system.”