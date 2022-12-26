Analysis |
Netanyahu's Dangerous Concessions Will Have Consequences for Israel's Defense
From conscription to the Civil Administration, from immunity for Israeli soldiers to picking the chief military rabbi, Netanyahu is yielding to the extreme demands of his partners on the right
The plethora of headlines provided by the coalition agreements on matters of religion and state provokes a new bomb cyclone in the media every few hours these days.
