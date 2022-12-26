Analysis |
Israel's Top Religious Nationalist Rabbi Is Dead. A Political Myth Died With Him
Many politicians wanted to portray Rabbi Haim Druckman as the spiritual leader of Israel’s religious Zionists. But in reality he helped them maintain the electorally convenient myth that they have a united community
Rabbi Haim Druckman, who died at the age of 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday, never saw himself as a gdol dor – one of the Torah greats of the generation.
