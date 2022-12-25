Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Friday that senior prosecutors and the police "have collaborated against an innocent man who happens to be the prime minister chosen by the people of Israel," and therefore they should be trialed for treason.

During his radio show on the "Galey Israel" station, Netanyahu's son added that, "what happened is a malicious coup d'état… you can say it's an insurrection, a treason; and everyone is welcome to read the Israeli criminal law book and look for themselves at what the punishment is. It's not imprisonment."

Netanyahu's son is referring to article 97 of the Israeli criminal law, according to which a person who commits a felony involving treason must be sentenced to death.

Commenting on the media frenzy regarding his statement, Netanyahu's son accused the media of character assassination, and wrote on Twitter that he didn't call for harming anyone, but only tried to emphasize the "severeness of the criminal offenses committed by the collaborators according to the Israeli criminal law book."

Last week, members of the incoming coalition linked the Netanyahu trial to the planned changes in police authority. Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich wrote on Twitter that the evidence heard recently in the trial proves again that the judicial system must be reformed. Smotrich promised that the future government will do so.

"The injustices revealed in the last few days in the Netanyahu trial prove once again the vital need to correct the Israeli legal system," Smotrich wrote on Twitter. "In our new government we'll do all in our power to make sure that the principles of our new plan, 'Law and Justice', will be implemented so no other judiciary atrocities will be allowed. Today it's Netanyahu, but tomorrow this hangman can come after anyone in the country."

Likud lawmaker Ofir Katz who chairs the special commission on police reform, said that latest court discussions prove that the trial must be stopped.

In the last weeks, two witnesses in the Netanyahu trial attacked the prosecutors and the judiciary system, claiming that they were misled by their investigators or "mistreated." The prosecution sought to declare them hostile witnesses, saying that their statements in court contradict earlier versions they gave.

The court declined the request but allowed the prosecution to cross-examine the first witness, former Chairman of the Cable and Satellite Council Yifat Ben Chai Segev, and to submit for the judges' consideration the preliminary statements of the second witness – former chief of staff to Prime Minister Netanyahu, David Sharan.

The agreement signed by the leaders of the factions of the emerging coalition contains a clause stating that they all will be obliged to support any bill brought by the Justice Minister, including the so-called "override clause," and that these bills will receive "absolute and complete priority" over any other bill.

The coalition agreement states that "all factions will support all bills, including basic laws and their amendments, as proposed by the Justice Minister."

These bills, the agreement says, will deal, among other things, with "regulating the relationship between the different government branches and their authorities, and in particular reform the relationship between the Knesset, the government, the judicial system, the Supreme Court and the method of electing judges. This is in order of restoring the proper balance between the branches."

In addition, there's an explicit mention of the legislation of the "override clause". For now, it seems that Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin is the leading candidate for the position of Justice Minister.