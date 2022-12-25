Netanyahu Wants to Distance Himself From His Extremist Allies. It Won't Be Easy

It isn’t clear yet whether the new Netanyahu government will be inaugurated in 2022 (it’s looking increasingly likely it will be Monday January 2). But the coalition-building process is finally in its final stages when by law all the agreements between the parties have to be revealed.

The following is a selection of what we’ve learned over the weekend about the concessions Benjamin Netanyahu has made to his far-right partners.

* Likud has accepted the demand by Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to remove from the Basic Law on the Knesset – the law regulating Israel’s electoral process – the clause preventing parties that incite to racism from running in elections. This was the law that banned Ben-Gvir’s Kahanist colleagues from running until he made a few cosmetic changes to his party’s platform.

* Likud has agreed to Religious Zionism’s demands to change the antidiscrimination law so that public-funded events for religious groups may separate the sexes, while private businesses will be allowed to refuse services “on the basis of religious belief.”

* Likud agreed to United Torah Judaism’s demand that local governments will also have to fund private ultra-Orthodox schools (or they'll be fined), even though those schools aren't under state supervision and don't teach the national curriculum.

* The Interior Ministry, which is to be controlled by the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, will receive a 1-billion-shekel ($286 million) budget for food vouchers. While these vouchers are meant for poor families, the criteria for handing them out will be set by the Interior Ministry (the basis will be families exempted from local tax, many of them ultra-Orthodox). The criteria won't be set by the Social Affairs Ministry, which normally deals with welfare issues.

There’s more where this came from but there simply isn’t space, and new revelations are coming thick and fast. To make things worse, two Religious Zionism lawmakers gave radio interviews Sunday seeking to justify the change they demanded to the anti-discrimination law. In one, Simcha Rothman, who is set to head the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, said the change meant that a hotel could turn back LGBTQ guests.

“If it goes against your beliefs and it hurts your religious sentiments, and it's your private hotel, then the answer is yes, that's the law.” His colleague Orit Strock, set to take over the new post of national missions minister, said that doctors could refuse to provide treatment that contradicts their religious beliefs “as long as there are other doctors who can provide the same service.”

Open gallery view Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock speaking in the Knesset early this year. Credit: Noam Moskowitz/Knesset

Of all the recent revelations, this one made the most noise, as did a statement by Prof. Zion Hagay, president of the Israeli Medical Association, that “Israel's doctors are committed to the doctor’s oath and won’t let any person or any law change that fact.” He added that “Israel's health system has always been an island of sanity, a symbol of coexistence, a place where Jews and Arabs work shoulder-to-shoulder, where the value of equality is their guiding light.”

At this point, Netanyahu had to respond as well. And he did so twice, first in a tweet. He wrote that “the words of MK Orit Strock aren't acceptable to me and the members of Likud. The coalition agreements don't allow discrimination against LGBTQ people or harm to every Israeli citizen's right to receive services. Likud will guarantee that there will be no harm to LGBTQ people or the rights of all Israeli citizens.”

Four hours later he put out a video where he added: “I totally disagree with the words of MK Strock. We won’t allow discrimination against LGBTQ people or harm to the rights of the rest of Israel’s citizens.

“In the country that I will lead, it won't be that a person – whether LGBTQ, ultra-Orthodox, Arab or anyone else – will enter a hotel and not receive service, or go to a doctor and not receive treatment. This didn't happen during my 15 years as prime minister and it won't happen now.”

These two statements contain a number of interesting points – for a start the fact that Netanyahu felt compelled to make them. After all, he hasn't responded to so many worrying details that have come out of the coalition agreements in recent weeks. He's worried about the backlash, by the way his incoming government is being seen in Israel and abroad.

Then there’s a detail that Netanyahu mentioned in the tweet but not in the video, that “the coalition agreements don't allow discrimination.” That was an obvious lie. In fact, Rothman and Strock were simply explaining the implications of what had been agreed.

Did Netanyahu realize he had been caught out lying? Was he even aware of all the details of the agreements negotiated on his behalf by his consigliere, Yariv Levin? Did members of Religious Zionism point out to him that he couldn’t deny what they had already been promised?

Open gallery view Religious Zionism's Simcha Rothman and Bezalel Smotrich at a press conference in October. Credit: Hadas Parush

But the most important detail is that Netanyahu is struggling to maintain the fiction that this isn’t a government where ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalists are setting the tone, at least when it comes to social issues. He's struggling to maintain that Likud is still determined to safeguard equal rights.

But actually, Likud hasn’t been such a party for many years now. And even if it were, it can't be one anymore if it wants to form a government with proudly illiberal parties that make up half his coalition.

Netanyahu's insistence on the illusion that he somehow leads a liberal administration is telling. After all, Netanyahu has triumphed. He finally has his majority and is about to return to office after a year and a half of exile.

But he’s very worried about this government’s image, not just abroad but among Israelis as well. He knows just how hard it will be to keep this coalition together, and he's aware that in the not too distant future he’ll either have to find new partners or go back to the people in yet another election.

But he won’t be able to form another government unless he can claim to have tried to rein in his partners' worst tendencies. He’s already trying to create an alibi that he was the one standing up for equality and civil rights.

Just two months after winning the election and defeating the parties representing centrist Israelis, Netanyahu is trying to woo their voters and distance himself from the parties to whom he owes his victory.