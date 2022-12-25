Israel's Most Influential religious-Zionist Rabbi, Haim Druckman, Dies at 90

Rabbi Haim Druckman, one of the most important rabbis and educators in the Religious Zionism movement who also served as a Knesset Member, deputy minister and head of conversions passed away on Sunday aged 90.

Druckman, an Israel prize laureate, left behind his wife, Sara, nine children and 200 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His health had deteriorated of late after he caught Covid twice and was hospitalized in emergency care at the Hadassa University Hospital in the past 10 days.

Druckman was born in 1932 in the Polish town of Kuty (today in Ukraine). During the holocaust he fled with his parents to the Soviet Union. In 1944, his parents gave him to a childless Jewish couple, who and immigrated with him to Mandate Palestine, where the family was reunited after the war.

Druckman studied at the Bnei Akiva yeshiva in Kfar Haroeh, where he began to be active in the movement. "I saw great importance in educating the youth for national and pioneering missions. Everything related to education belongs to building the future of the people and the country," he said.

After that he studied at the Mercaz HaRav yeshiva under Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Hacohen Kook (the son of Rabbi Abraham Isaac Hacohen Kook). “From him, I received everything I have in terms of my worldview and sense of mission – the view that the entire nation of Israel is one, in all its diversity; an optimistic view of even difficult situations; and a positive approach to dealing with difficult situations,” Druckman once said.

In the 1950s, Druckman was one of the people who came up with the idea of hesder yeshivas, which combine Torah study with army service. In 1963, he was appointed principle of the Or Etzion yeshiva high school, located in a town that later became known as Merkaz Shapira. He subsequently founded the Or Etzion hesder yeshiva alongside it; today, it is one of the largest hesder yeshivas in Israel.

“The hesder yeshiva’s purpose is to raise Torah scholars with a Zionist worldview who take part in [ensuring] the security of the people of Israel,” he once said. “They are involved in both sides of the country’s security – the physical and the spiritual.”

Druckman often repeated the following mantra – “we study Torah to fulfill our national obligation and serve in the army to fulfill our religious obligation.” He served as chairman of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center, a network of yeshivas and schools for women whose students were the cadre of a generation of religious Zionists.

He was also on the executive board of the Association of Hesder Yeshivas. And he was a significant influence on many of the people who later formed the spiritual/rabbinical backbone of the religious Zionist community, such as Rabbi Zalman Melamed and Rabbi Tzfania Drori.

In 1968, after the Six Day War, Rabbi Druckman was one of the participants in a seder night held by settlers in a hotel in Hebron for the renewal of the Jewish settlement in the city, which was destroyed in the 1929 Palestine riots.

After The Yom Kippur War, he was one of the founders of the "Gush Emunim" movement, which worked to establish settlements in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In 1982, he was among the opponents of the Yamit evacuation and its handover to Egypt.

"Separating a part of the land of Israel and handing it over to foreigners is a very serious crime, and the displacement of Jewish settlements is a terrible decision and must not be put up with," he wrote at the time.

He began his political career in 1977, when he was elected to the Knesset on behalf of the National Religious Party. During the second Begin government in 1981, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Religion.

He served as a member of the Knesset until 1988, and in 1999 he returned to the Knesset up until 2003. Druckman was initially considered the "Bennet's Rabbi," but in the last elections, he supported the Religious Zionist party led by Bezalel Smotrich, and saw them as the successors of the National Religious Party.

Rabbi Druckman drew heavy criticism for standing by Rabbi Moti Elon, after reports alleged he had sexually assaulted a male minor - for which Elon was later convicted in 2013.

Incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu eulogized the rabbi, "A great light of love for Israel went out today. At this time of farewell to Rabbi Haim Druckman, my heart aches deeply with his dear family and with many, many people. The State of Israel lost a great spiritual leader, and I lost a personal friend whom I respected very much."

President Isaac Herzog also conveyed his condolences. "I mourn the passing of Rabbi Haim Druckman. Rabbi Druckman was a public emissary and spiritual leader who led in vision and in action some of the most important Torah, Zionism and revival enterprises of our generation."