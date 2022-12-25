Israel Grounds 11 F-35 Fighter Jets After Similar Plane Crashes in U.S.

Israel has grounded 11 F-35 fighter jets due to the crash of a similar plane in the United States two weeks ago, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

The planes were grounded at the recommendation of the American production administration. The IDF said it has received the findings of the American investigation into the crash, and they “require thorough review to rule out the possibility of the problem recurring” in Israel’s air force.

The grounded planes constitute about a third of Israel’s F-35 complement.

The plane that crashed in America was an F-35B, and the crash occurred when it tried to land at an airbase in Texas. The pilot managed to eject before it crashed.

תיעוד התרסקות המטוס האמריקאי לפני כשבועיים