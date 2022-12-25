When Ula Baka signed a document called a “declaration of settlement in Gaza,” she had no idea it would change her life. Baka, a 42-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus, married a man from the Gaza Strip 20 years ago. Because Israel doesn’t allow Gazans to move to the West Bank, she had to move to Gaza in order to live with her husband and start a family.

The couple decided in August that Baka and their children would go to live with her family in the West Bank, and her husband would remain in Gaza. Baka explained that one of their three children has Down syndrome and would the resources he would need are practically nonexistent in the Strip. “Life in Gaza is not normal,” she said, explaining her decision. “My lifelong dream is to return to the West Bank, she adds.” And so she submitted an official request to move to the West Bank.

At the same time, Baka’s brother, who lives in the West Bank, became ill with cancer, and she decided she wanted to see him after not visiting home for 20 years. The timing was no coincidence. The circumstances under which Israel allows Palestinians to move between Gaza and the West Bank are extremely limited. They include death, illness or marriage of a first-degree relative. However, her application was approved only after her brother died, and so she used the approval for a condolence visit with the family. “It hurts especially. I wanted to see him while he was still alive, in his last days,” she said, bursting into tears.

Open gallery view Palestinians at the Erez Crossing in September. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

After the visit was over, Baka wanted to go back home to Gaza. But a surprise awaited her at the Erez Crossing from Israel to the northern Gaza Strip. She said the soldier at the crossing gave her an ultimatum: Sign the declaration of settlement in Gaza or go back to Nablus. “The pressure on me was unbelievable,” she recalls. “They told me I only had two options, this way or not at all. What was I supposed to do? I have a sick child in Gaza and he needs me,” she said.

No one told her

Baka’s case is not unusual. The human rights organization Gisha – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement says it has handled at least 80 similar cases since 2010. Signing the document means waiving their right to return to the West Bank to live in the future, and many people do not know this when they sign. According to Baka, no one explained this to her when she signed the declaration at the crossing.

She only realized what it meant when she returned to Gaza, and her applications to return to the West Bank to live were rejected. When she asked the Civil Administration why, she was finally told what the document she had signed meant. “I want my children to live in a house with their grandparents. I’m not asking for anything and I didn’t do anything. Why do they treat us like this?”

Open gallery view Nablus earlier this December. Credit: ZAIN JAAFAR - AFP

Last month, Gisha filed an appeal in the Jerusalem District Court to allow her to move to the West Bank. Women are the main victims of this Israeli policy, because in Palestinian society women are the ones who usually move after marriage.

The head of Gisha’s legal department, Osnat Cohen-Lifshitz, explained that in her experience, “In cases when Palestinian men and women residents of the West Bank living in the Gaza Strip have been made to sign a ‘declaration of settlement in Gaza,’ Israel uses it to justify preventing them from returning to live in the West Bank. On other cases, in which they have not yet been made to sign the declaration, Israel abuses their distress and their basic needs to visit the West Bank, to compel them to sign it, more than once under threat and intimidation – and thus ‘give up’ from their point of view, their basic right to go back there to live in the future.”

Cohen-Lifshitz said that this procedure goes against international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, which enshrines the obligation of the occupying power toward the occupied population. International law states that “Palestinian residents of the West Bank have the protected right to return to their homes, and it is specifically prohibited to compel them to give up this right, whether by direct or indirect, open or implied pressure or by exploitation of government power,” Cohen-Lifshitz said. She added that preventing the return of Palestinian men and women to the West Bank constitutes “forcible transfer” – a serious breach that rises to the level of war crime.

A report titled “One Way Ticket” released by Gisha on December 13 states that the protocol was introduced more than a decade ago, and that since 2019 it has been applied more systematically. In a number of appeals by Gisha, the court ruled that the appellants be allowed to return to the West Bank despite having signed the declaration.

For example, in 2021, the Jerusalem District Court ruled in favor of a Palestinian woman who wanted to return to the West Bank, although she had signed the “permanent residency declaration” a few years earlier. The woman, who was born in the West Bank, moved to the Gaza Strip with her family as a child. She married a local resident, but then asked to return to the West Bank with her children. Israel denied the request based on her signature on the permanent residency document in Gaza after she came back from her sister’s wedding in the West Bank. Judge Moshe Sobol ruled that the woman could not be considered to have given “informed consent” and the state cannot claim that it allowed her a choice.

The chances that a Palestinian woman would sacrifice her right to return to her home in the West Bank in order to attend a wedding were very low, according to Sobol. The judge added that she had not been informed before she left Gaza that upon her return she would have to sign the form or that her return to Gaza would be conditioned on her signature. The judge therefore ruled that she and her children, who were born in Gaza but registered as residents of the West Bank, could move there to live.

Open gallery view The Shoafat checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Credit: Michal Fattal

Haaretz reported such a case in the past. Shada Shandghali met her husband, a Gaza resident, when he was in the West Bank city of Ramallah in 2015. After they married and had a child, the husband had to return to Gaza because Israel bars Gaza residents from moving to the West Bank, even if they have a family and employment there. Shortly thereafter, Shandghali also moved to Gaza and signed the declaration. A few years after that, her application to move back to the West Bank with her two daughters was denied based on her signature on the document. Only after an appeal by Gisha, did the state withdraw its refusal and allowed Shandghali to move back to the West Bank with her children.

In 2019, a similar appeal was filed in the case of a Palestinian woman from the West Bank city of Tul Karm who married a Gaza resident and moved with him to the Gaza Strip. When the woman’s mother became sick, she applied for a permit to visit her. The Israeli authorities informed her that she could receive the permit only if she signed a “permanent residency declaration.” The court recommended that the state reexamine its demand, after which it issued the required permits. The case was dismissed without a judgement being rendered.

The Gisha report tells the story of other women made to sign the document. One of them is Suhair al-Wahidi, who was born in the West Bank and moved to Gaza, and was made to sign the document when she reached the Erez Crossing on the way to visit her sick brother in the West Bank. She said that if she had understood she was giving up her right to live in the West Bank in the future, she would not have signed. “I’m usually very careful. My residency in the West Bank is so important to me that I didn’t want to renew my ID after I got married and moved to Gaza for fear of losing it,” the report quotes her as saying.

Open gallery view A Palestinian family sits near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a rainy day in Gaza City last month. Credit: Fatima Shbair/AP

Another Palestinian woman from Tul Karm was made to sign the document twice over the years. The first time, she said, was when she married a Gaza resident and moved to live with him there. For three years she submitted entry requests to Israel to visit her family, and was turned down. After a few attempts one of her applications was approved but when she wanted to go back to Gaza, she was made to sign the document again. She claims that she was told at the crossing that if she didn’t sign, she would not be able to go back to Gaza.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories declined to respond to Haaretz’s questions regarding the procedure and signature on the settlement in Gaza declaration. Instead, COGAT responded only to the case of Ula Baka. “On January 10, 2022, the resident asked to enter Judea and Samaria temporarily to attend a funeral. In keeping with this, she was informed that if she wanted to return to live in Gaza after the funeral, she had to sign a settlement in Gaza declaration that states that the center of her life is in Gaza… The resident expressed her desire to live in Gaza and signed the agreement, which is in Hebrew and Arabic. As noted, along with her signature on the form the significance of her signature was explained to her verbally in Arabic. On August 19, 2022, the resident applied to move to Judea and Samaria – and was rejected due to the absence of a humanitarian reason justifying this. If the resident has other specific reasons that in her opinion could influence the decision made, the way is open for her to resubmit her application to the authorized officials.”