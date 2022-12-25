How Netanyahu's New Government Aims to Change the Face of Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government will be the most right-wing, religious one in Israel’s history. This government, which includes his Likud party alongside the ultra-Orthodox parties and the far right, plans sweeping legislation that will change Israel in profound ways.

From women’s rights to the conflict with the Palestinians, Netanyahu’s allies have a clear vision for the country, and they’ve forced him to adopt large parts of it, at least according to the coalition agreements with the various parties. The following are some of the most important changes on tap.

The rule of law

Netanyahu is currently on trial in three separate corruption cases. It’s no coincidence that a main goal is to weaken the judiciary, notably by passing the so-called override clause. This would radically change the balance of power between the judicial and legislative branches, letting the Knesset pass laws that contradict the country’s 12 quasi-constitutional Basic Laws and eliminate the Supreme Court’s ability to override them.

Open gallery view Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, center, in October. Credit: Emil Salman

For example, if the Knesset later passed a law canceling Netanyahu’s trial, the Supreme Court wouldn’t have the power to strike it down.

Another priority for Netanyahu’s far-right allies is to make it harder for rights groups to petition the court – sitting as the High Court of Justice – against the government's actions. Also, Likud wants to change the composition of the court, which is currently almost evenly split between liberals and conservatives.

Likud and the far right could get what they want by lowering justices' mandatory retirement age and giving the government more control over the appointment of justices. Currently, politicians, judges and the bar association play an equal role.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has accused the incoming government of “dragging the country into a dangerous antidemocratic spiral” and undermining the rule of law “for personal reasons.” He told a conference of the Israel Democracy Institute that Netanyahu “wants to pass a law that prohibits indicting a prime minister because he is the prime minister who has been indicted.”

The Palestinian arena and the settlements

One of Netanyahu’s most controversial concessions in the long coalition talks has been his consent to hand Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, control over the Civil Administration, the entity that oversees construction, infrastructure and security coordination in the West Bank.

Since the beginning of the occupation in 1967, the Civil Administration has operated under the Defense Ministry and the military. Smotrich is set to become Finance Minister, but now he will also have control over one of the government's most sensitive levers. Smotrich supports a full annexation of the settlements and has said that the Palestinian Authority is a “burden” for Israel while Hamas is “an asset.”

But Smotrich won’t be the only far-rightist with an unprecedented role in Israel's military occupation. In the coalition talks, his partner Itamar Ben-Gvir received the Public Security Ministry, which will now be called the National Security Ministry. That portfolio will now control the Border Police in the West Bank. Netanyahu, who just two years ago pledged that Ben-Gvir wouldn’t be a cabinet member in his government, agreed.

Open gallery view The government's education policy will be influenced by an anti-LGBT extremist. Credit: Moti Milrod, Daniel Bar-On. Artwork: Anastasia Shub

Education and the religious status quo

Last December, facing a raft of proposals to decrease the ultra-Orthodox community's power over issues of religion and state, the Haredi parties declared war on the short-lived “government of change.”

This autumn, going into the coalition talks, the United Torah Judaism party had a long list of demands, including halting the power grid's generation of electricity on Shabbat, expanding gender-segregated beaches and “significant measures for deterrence” against non-Orthodox worship at the Western Wall.

In response, Netanyahu told the Knesset that the status quo on religion and state would be maintained – despite his dependence on the ultra-Orthodox parties and the huge concession he already made in agreeing to boost public funding for Haredi institutions that don’t teach core subjects such as math and English. This would add billions of shekels a year to the budget.

While it remains uncertain how many of the demands will be met, it's clear that efforts to integrate the ultra-Orthodox community into the Israeli mainstream will slow.

The ultra-Orthodox parties will insist on finally passing a controversial law to exempt Haredi men from military service, ending a decades-long battle. The result will surely enrage many secular Israelis, including Likud voters, who are obliged by law to send their sons and daughters to the military at age 18.

Another controversial decision is Netanyahu’s appointment of anti-LGBT politician Avi Maoz as the head of outsourced programs at the Education Ministry. This will give him the power to purge programs such as those promoting women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and a more tolerant Judaism, and replace them with religious content.

Mayors of large cities where last month a majority voted for anti-Netanyahu parties, such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, have said they won't work with Maoz.

Women's rights and LGBT rights

Among the religious parties’ demands is a law legalizing the separation of men and women at ultra-Orthodox cultural events, helping prevent what these parties call “judicial persecution by the legal system.” The Haredi parties want to expand this change to other areas of life, from college campuses to government agencies. Some change on this front is almost certain.

In addition, Likud has agreed with Religious Zionism to permit discriminatory practices by business owners based on “religious beliefs.” For example, an events hall would be able to refuse to host a lesbian wedding. On Sunday, Religious Zionism's Orit Strock told Israel’s Kan News that this law would also let doctors refuse to treat patients if they felt their religious beliefs would be infringed on.

The numbers tell their own story. The outgoing Israeli coalition included 30 women out of 61 members of Knesset overall; Netanyahu's incoming coalition, by contrast, currently includes only nine women, mostly a result of the fact that the ultra-Orthodox parties don't include any women on their Knesset lists.

Open gallery view Changes to Israel's Law of Return could cause a major crisis with world Jewry. Credit: Photography: David Berkowitz/Wiki Commons / Emil Salman / Ofer Vaknin / Moti Milrod / Artwork: Anastasia Shub

Diaspora

Jewish groups abroad, especially non-Orthodox denominations, have expressed grave concerns about the incoming government’s policies on conversion and the Law of Return.

For citizenship purposes, the incoming government is pushing to only recognize conversions done by the existing Rabbinate-controlled, state-run program. This means that any temporary resident who converts through a program in Israel run by the Reform and Conservative movements, the ultra-Orthodox rabbinical courts or the Giyur Kehalacha organization will no longer be able to obtain citizenship under the Law of Return.

Actually, probably no more than a few dozen people a year would be affected by this, but the symbolic weight would be heavy. By withdrawing recognition of Reform and Conservative conversions, the government would essentially be telling the millions of members of these denominations around the world that they're lesser Jews.

But another proposal would directly impact Diaspora Jews. The Aliyah and Integration Ministry is being handed to the Religious Zionism party; Smotrich has called Israel’s current immigration policies “one of the biggest threats to Israeli demography, to the country’s Jewish identity and assimilation.”

He has also demanded that the law be changed so that only people with at least one Jewish parent may immigrate to Israel and receive automatic citizenship. The current rules require only one Jewish grandparent.