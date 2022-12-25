For Four Years Israel Enjoyed an Abundance of Rain, but the Dead Sea Continues to Shrink

A summary of the last hydrological year (October 2021 to October 2022) published by The Government Water and Sewage Authority, shows that although the amount of rain at this time isn't impressive, the last four years were surprisingly full of rainy days. In fact, since the 90s, there hasn't been a similar four-year sequence during which such an amount of rain was measured.

The large amount of rain in recent years has vastly improved the condition of Israel's natural water reservoirs, except for the Dead Sea, where water level has dropped by 1.27 meters. This is a sharper drop compared to previous years.

According to the summary published by The Government Water and Sewage Authority, the amounts of precipitation in recharge areas – regions that provide the primary means of replenishing groundwater reservoirs or the Sea of Galilee – were 11 percent greater than the multi-year average.

In the recent inspection, groundwater reservoirs were found to be above the desired operating lines. This means they were used in a way that didn't endanger water quality. The reason for this, besides the abundance of rain, is the extensive use of desalinated water, which currently supplies an annual amount of 600 million cubic meters.

The Sea of Galilee also measured for the first time in twenty years, a sequence of three years when the water level was above the recommended operating line. The relative abundance of water in the national water system made it possible to reduce pumping from the Sea of Galilee and that contributed to the stabilization of its water level.

Open gallery view The Jordan River in October. Credit: Gil Eliahu

The Sea of Galilee is expected to receive additional backup in case of a succession of drought years. Last week, Mekorot, Israel's national water company, and the Government Water and Sewage Authority inaugurated the "Reverse National Carrier" project. The project includes the building of a complex system of pipes that supplies water from desalination facilities straight to the Sea of Galilee. When necessary, it will be possible to direct an amount of up to 100 million cubic meters, through the Nahal Zalmon reservoir in the Galilee.

The relatively stable state of the Sea of Galilee makes it possible to continue with the plan to increase water supply to Jordan, a country which suffers from severe water shortage. In the next two years, the plan is also to increase the flow of water from the Sea of Galilee to southern Jordan, in order to improve the quality of the water there.

While there is an improvement in the condition of Israel's natural water reservoirs in most of the country, the Dead Sea condition continues to deteriorate. Last year alone, its water levels dropped to 1.27 meters – 11 centimeters more than the year before. During the past 30 years, Dead Sea water levels have been dropping at an average rate of one meter per year. The whole area is shrinking.

Open gallery view A swallow-hole near the Dead Sea in January. Credit: Emil Salman

Recently, the Ministry of Environmental Protection examined the government's policy for treatment of the Dead Sea and recommended not to promote the Red Sea–Dead Sea water conveyance plan, which is supposed to direct water to it from the Red Sea, because of the environmental consequences for the Dead Sea and a lack of financial feasibility.

Instead, the ministry recommended focusing on attempts to increase the amount of water reaching the area from the north via the Jordan River. This will be done by utilizing excess purified wastewater in neighboring Jordan and increasing the amount of water flowing from the Sea of Galilee to the Jordan River when this is possible.