Control of ‘Kosher’ Cellphones Behind UTJ Spat Over Coalition Accord

A struggle for control of the “kosher” cellphone market has caused a split between the two factions comprising United Torah Judaism over signing the coalition agreement that the ultra-Orthodox party reached with Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud last week, UTJ officials told Haaretz on Sunday.

According to the officials, it is the associates of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, spiritual leader Degel Hatorah faction, who have been exerting pressure not to sign the agreement until the dispute is resolved. At stake, they say, are huge financial interests in the cellphone market.

The dispute emerged on Thursday, after Netanyahu invited MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of Degel Hatorah, the non-Hasidic branch of UTJ, and MK Moshe Goldknopf, who leads the UTJ’s Agudat Yisrael faction, to sign the coalition agreement. All the terms had been agreed upon, and when Gafni failed to arrive, Goldknopf decided to unilaterally sign in the name of his faction.

It later emerged that Gafni had decided not to sign the agreement and that his faction was seeking additional and apparently unnecessary clarifications about the accord. Among them are regularizing the status of yeshiva students in the proposed law on army conscription, further clarifications about housing for the ultra-Orthodox and improving conditions for teachers in Haredi educational institutions.

Gafni’s last-minute decision surprised many people, including some close to him, who struggled to find a satisfactory explanation, especially as Gafni had agreed to the agreement’s terms the day before.

Officials from both UTJ factions told Haaretz that the reason was a directive issued a few hours earlier by Rabbi Moti Pelai – Rabbi Edelstein’s great-grandson and Degel Hatorah’s strongman – ordering Gafni not to sign if the agreement unless the section concerning the so-called “kosher” cellphone market isn’t changed.

Kosher cellphones, which cannot send text messages or access the internet, are considered de rigueur among the ultra-Orthodox. In cooperation with the committee, providers have long blocked off a dedicated series of numbers for kosher phones.

Control over the market is worth tens of millions of shekels. It is currently under the aegis of a rabbinical committee controlled by political operators who identify with the Ger Hasidic sect, the dominant faction in the Agudat Yisrael, who allegedly block access to phones and phone numbers for political and business reasons. Edelstein’s supporters want to establish a rival committee that would also approve phones for the Haredi community.

The two UTJ factions are in agreement about rolling back a reform of the sector approved during the term of the last government that would have effectively ended the rabbinic monopoly, but they disagree about what to replace it with.

Throughout the coalition negotiations, the only instructions Rabbi Edelstein ever gave publicly to his negotiators involved the cellphone issue. Those instructions appeared in a statement issued two weeks ago, which were prominently featured in the party newspaper, Yated Ne’eman, in which the rabbi instructed negotiators to “insist on the annulment of the cellular reform and pass a law instead that would regularize the status of kosher phones in a manner that provides a solution to the entire Haredi public, not just certain communities, following major complaints about the Rabbis’ Committee for Communications Matters.”

However, the representatives of Agudat Yisrael were opposed, and the coalition agreement called for deciding later. “Because the Degel Hatorah party opposes this wording, the prime minister will present, upon agreement by the entire coalition, a consensus formulation within 30 days of the establishment of the government,” it says. “The Degel Hatorah party agrees to this wording, which was proposed by the prime minister.”

A Degel Hatorah official told Haaretz that “Gafni agreed to the wording, but backtracked after officials close to Rabbi Edelstein demanded that the clause be changed now. They realize that later it will be much harder to apply pressure to get what they want and so Gafni had to make a u-turn at the last minute.”

Officially, Degel Hatorah claims that the cellphone dispute is not behind Gafni’s refusal to sign. A statement issued by the faction after Goldknopf had signed said its leaders were surprised that he had done so despite their opposition. However, the statement’s wording was disorganized and confused. On the one hand, it said that party negotiators didn’t know about the signing event and, on the other, said there were still issues in dispute. Elsewhere, it said that Degel Hatorah was opposed Goldknopf being appointment to the security cabinet.