Clashes erupted at the Western Wall on Sunday morning, when a Labor party lawmaker tried to use his parliamentary immunity to sneak a Torah scroll into the women’s section for the use of "Women of the Wall," a feminist prayer group that holds a monthly prayer session at the site.

The group was holding its monthly morning prayer service to mark Rosh Chodesh – the beginning of the new Jewish month. This wasn't the first time that Rabbi Gilad Kariv sought to use his parliamentary immunity to enable the group to hold a Torah reading during the service, but never before, according to eyewitnesses, was he rebuffed with such force by the guards stationed at the site.

More than a dozen guards, employed by the Orthodox organization that operates the holy site, formed a ring around Kariv, preventing the women from accessing the Torah scroll.

Open gallery view Prayer service at the Kotel on Sunday. Credit: Anat Hoffman, Women of the Wall

Kariv, a Labor party lawmaker who served as chair of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in the outgoing Knesset, is the first Reform rabbi to serve in the Israeli parliament.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which is the body responsible for administration for all matters concerning the site, doesn't permit worshippers to bring their own Torah scrolls onto the premises. While Torah scrolls are available for men worshiping at the site, women aren't permitted to use them.

On several occasions since becoming a member of Knesset, Kariv has brought in small Torah scrolls and handed them over to members of Women of the Wall, when the guards weren't looking.

When the guards prevented him from approaching the women’s section, where the feminist prayer group had congregated Sunday, Kariv unrolled the scroll, lifting it above his head for the benefit of the women. In a statement, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, accused him of “creating a provocation and desecrating the holy book.”

Kariv said in response: “Our struggle at the Western Wall is part of the greater struggle against the exclusion of women everywhere and the even greater struggle against discrimination and religious coercion.”

Open gallery view MK Gilda Kariv holds a Torah scrolls on Sunday at the Kotel. Credit: Anat Hoffman, Women of the Wall

Anat Hoffman, the chair of Women of the Wall, said that while clashes at the holy site are common when her group comes to pray, “it was clear this time that the guards felt they had the support and backing of the new government.”

Last week, Likud and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism reached a tentative coalition agreement covering dozens of issues related to Israel’s so-called religious status quo. According to one of its clauses, the Chief Rabbinate, in coordination with the Western Wall rabbi (who heads the Heritage Foundation), will have the sole authority to determine what constitutes “local custom” at the Jewish holy site. Effectively, this could make it illegal for Women of the Wall to continue praying in the women’s section.

Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Western Wall rabbi, has long insisted that the practices embraced by Women of the Wall – wearing phylacteries and prayer shawls, for example, and singing out loud – are a violation of “local custom.” A Jerusalem District Court verdict, however, handed down in 2013, challenged his interpretation.

The clause related to the Western Wall in the recent coalition agreement suggests that the government might pass a law that overrides this court decision.

According to Women of the Wall, more than 100 women took part in the service held Sunday morning. At its conclusion, the organization issued a statement saying: “We'll continue to come to the Western Wall every month and to pray there as we do, which is in accordance with the local custom, as ruled by the district court, and as we have been doing for 34 years.”

Among those attending the service was Orly Erez-Likhovski, executive director of the Israel Religious Action Center, who warned: “It won’t help the Western Wall rabbi. The Kotel belongs to all of us, and we'll not turn a blind eye to the continued violation of the rights of Women of the Wall.”

Open gallery view MK Gilad Kariv and security forces at the Kotel on Sunday. Credit: Anat Hoffman, Women of the Wall

MK Matan Kahana, who is Modern Orthodox and served as minister of religious affairs in the outgoing government, attacked Kariv for using his immunity to circumvent restrictions at the Western Wall. “How are you different from Avi Maoz and Smotrich?” he wrote in a tweet, referring to the homophobic far-right religious extremists who will hold key positions in the new government.

Kariv responded Kahana, saying it was a shame that “as minister of Religious Services you succumbed to pressure from those who sullied your name.” Kariv added that this will prevent the revival of the Western Wall deal, which would've provided the non-Orthodox movements with their own proper space for egalitarian prayer.