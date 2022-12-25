Advocacy Group Asks High Court to Block Dery Appointment

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel has petitioned the High Court of Justice to stop Shas party chair Arye Dery from joining the new government.

In its petition filed against Dery, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset, the organization asks the court to issue a declaratory order ruling that Dery’s criminal conviction in January precludes him from serving in the cabinet, whether or not the head of the Central Elections Committee finds that his offense constituted moral turpitude (thereby barring him from the appointment).

Dery was convicted of tax offenses in January. In a plea bargain worked out with then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, he received a suspended sentence and agreed to resign from the Knesset, obviating the need to make a determination of moral turpitude. This was Dery’s second conviction for corruption, for which he served 22 months of a three-year prison sentence issued in 2000.

The good-government organization is arguing that the plea bargain should be voided, saying Dery misled the court by promising to retire from public life as part of the deal.

When Jerusalem Court District Judge Shmuel Herbst approved the plea bargain in January, as part of which Dery was given a suspended sentence of 12 months in prison, he argued that Dery’s voluntary resignation from the Knesset attested to his retirement from politics. Dery was also ordered to pay a fine of 180,000 shekels ($53,000) after he admitted filing partial and misleading tax returns.

The judge said at the time that “anyone worried about the accused and his possible harm to public coffers, arguing that he was dangerous when dealing with public or private money, could rest at ease in the knowledge that the accused will no longer handle public needs requiring financing, given his removal from the public arena.”

According to an agreement reached with Netanyahu earlier this month, Dery will serve the first half of the government’s term as Israel’s Interior and Health Minister, while in the second half he will serve as the Finance Minister, replacing Religious Zionism’s Bezalel Smotrich. The coalition agreement also stipulated that Dery will serve as Netanyahu’s deputy prime minister throughout the government’s duration.

On Monday, the Knesset is expected to vote on the final version of the so-called “Dery bill.” This bill is an amendment to the Basic Law on the Government, which would bar a person from being appointed a minister only if that individual has served an actual prison sentence. That would enable Dery to become a minister since he was given a suspended sentence following a plea deal for tax offenses in January 2022. Without that amendment, his appointment would be prohibited.