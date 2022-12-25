Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Far-right Israel Explained | Why ‘Faith-based’ Discrimination May Soon Be Legal in Israel

The incoming far-right government says private businesses will be allowed to deny their product or service as long as it 'is not unique, and a similar substitute can be obtained at a similar price in geographic proximity'

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer

The idea of “religious liberty” is a controversial issue in American politics, climaxing in the 2017 Supreme Court decision letting a Colorado baker refuse to sell wedding cakes to same-sex couples on the basis of his religious beliefs.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism