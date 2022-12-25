Money Laundering and Nepotism Rule in NGOs Run by Israel's Incoming Housing Minister

Up until 2015, some of the NGOs managed by newly-elected Israeli lawmaker Yitzchak Goldknopf served as a kind of go-between for obtaining public funds. Two of those NGOs, the Association of Jerusalem Talmud Torahs and the Society of Talmud Torahs, recieved roughly 120 millions shekels a year (roughly $35 million) from the state to operate kindergartens and elementary schools for ultra-Orthodox boys.

Other than a 5 percent fee that both NGOs took, all the money was funneled to other organizations operated by actual educational institutions. Some of the intermediary’s fees found their way into the pockets of Goldknopf, the leader of the United Torah Judaism party, and two of his children, in the form of salaries.

At the same time, Goldknopf’s sons, Yisrael and Reuven, were paid to work towards getting additional government funding for educational institutions through a commercial company with identical aims to the NGOs.

The two NGOs are only a small part of a much larger network of educational institutions. The largest and best known of these is Beit Ya’akov, which operates kindergartens and day-care centers for the ultra-Orthodox community throughout the country. The educational project was founded by the UTJ chair's father, Yehuda Aryeh Goldknopf, in the early years after the establishment of Israel. In the 1980s, Yitzchak Goldknopf inherited his father’s place as executive director of the network.

Quite a few reports in recent weeks have undertaken the gargantuan task of estimating Goldknopf’s wealth and the way he conducts himself with regard to the apartments registered under his name. One source of the family’s livelihood, responsible for at least some of the accumulated wealth, is the network of family-run educational institutions, one of the largest in Israel. The annual turnover of the associations is estimated at over 400 million shekels - roughly 114 million dollars - most of which comes from the Education Ministry.

According to the Beit Ya’akov website, it operates some 1,300 educational institutions attended by more than 50,000 children and employing approximately 10,000 people. Until the middle of the previous decade, more than one third of the activities of Goldknopf’s NGOs were attributed to the two aforementioned entities – the go-betweens for distributing education funding, or as the Education Ministry itself defines them, “pipeline NGOs” – pipelines for money, that is.

The office of the Registrar of Nonprofit Associations was not happy with this state of affairs, and in the middle of the last decade launched a deep examination into the two groups. The accountant Rami Elhanati was appointed to investigate, and wondered in the report he produced what the actual difference was between these NGOs and profit-making entities. “The association is in fact a pipeline to receive a license from the Education Ministry and ongoing funding...without carrying out any actual activities,” he wrote of the Center for the Association of Jerusalem Talmud Torahs.

“There are private bodies that operate in a similar manner,” the report stated, adding that the main difference between a business formed as a company and an NGO is its tax-exempt status. The law grants NGOs an exemption to encourage philanthropic activities.

Elhanati noted in his report that Goldknopf’s son, Yisrael, who according to the records works for both of the pipeline NGOs (and recently succeeded his father in his position) founded the Centers for Early Childhood Education, a private company that “deals with realms identical to the NGOs,” in 2012.

The company, whose other shareholder is Yisrael’s brother Reuven Goldknopf, also contracted with the NGOs to the tune of hundreds of thousands of shekels. Elhanati’s report warned of “fear of smuggling properties from the association to the private company.” In the wake of the report, the company returned tens of thousands of shekels to the NGO. The company did not contract again with the NGOs, but neither did it close down. It may have found another business model.

Another issue the report targeted is the pipeline NGO director MK Goldknopf’s bloated salary. Goldknopf, the chairman of United Torah Judaism, took an annual salary of 435,000 shekels ($124,205) from the pipeline NGO as of 2014, while he was serving at the same time as director of other associations and taking a full salary from Beit Ya’akov as well.

“The cost of the director’s salary is irregular in comparison to the extent of his activity in the association,” the report states. It was also noted that Goldknopf receives a car from the NGO at an annual cost of 160,000 shekels ($45,684) a year and a driver, whose salary is financed partly by the NGO. The salary bears no relation to the number of hours he works for the NGO.

In response to the report, Goldknopf reduced his salary from the Talmud Torah association. At the same time, he raised his salary from Beit Ya’akov. When the two associations were asked to respond to the report, they tried to describe it differently. Goldknopf and his associates preferred to call the NGO an “umbrella organization” that operates subsidiary NGOs. But the explanations did not help.

Open gallery view A kindergarten run by Or Malka in Rishon Letzion. Credit: Gur Meggido

To retain their certificate of proper management from the registrar of NGOs – which is essential for receiving government money – the two groups launched a plan to correct the issues. They pledged to move to a model of direct operation of the educational institutions they funded, and that is indeed what happened in the years thereafter.

Reports by the associations revealed the huge extent of the “umbrella organization” bluff in those years. The move to direct management was accompanied by an 85 percent reduction in the scope of the NGOs’ operations – from a turnover of 120 million shekels in 2014 to 18 million in 2016. Most of the pipeline NGO’s clients decided not to merge with it.

'Money laundering' at the subsidiary NGO

Last week, we decided to do what the Education Ministry has hardly done itself – to visit some of the kindergartens belonging to the former pipeline NGO and check how they operate. Our sample, which consisted of just three kindergartens, led us to an unbelievable story of alleged money laundering through bank accounts intended for the operation of four kindergartens funded through Goldknopf’s pipeline.

For approximately 20 years, a network of four kindergartens and one school, by the name of Or Malka Institutions, has operated in the city of Rishon Letzion in central Israel. The network is identified with the Chabad Hasidic group.

For most of that time, the institutions were operated through the Or Malka NGO, which began to be dismantled in 2016 due to the non-payment of salaries. Over the years, Or Malka received its budget through the Association of Talmud Torahs, whose director was Goldknopf, who had signature rights in its bank accounts. When Or Malka began to be dismantled, a court-appointed director was installed.

Attorney Ori Baron, who was appointed to manage Or Malka by the Central District Court, made his first order of business opening the account books and trying to find what they were hiding.

“The director of the [Or Malka] association made use of it to launder money for him,” Baron wrote in his report to the court. He explained how he reached this conclusion: “Based on the bookkeeping card catalogue, the director, Binyamin Zilbershtrom, transferred to the association in 2011-2014 the amount of 34 million shekels and took out of the account in those years the amount of 33 million shekels. This was done when the actual outlay for the association was a small part of that, approximately 2.5 million shekels per year.” After it went into the account, according to Baron, it was legitimized by being classified by bookkeeping as “payback of a loan” to the association’s director.

Baron’s claims were examined by an accountant appointed by the court. He also found an “extra overturn” of funds in the association amounting to approximately 20 million shekels more than the amount of money represented by its activities. “It seems that additional use was made of the financial framework of the association, apparently to fund the private businesses of the director,” that report stated.

Open gallery view The Jerusalem property in question, where a Beit Ya’akov kindergarten was run. Credit: אוהד צויגנברג

Zilbershtrom did not lose his job over this illegitimate use of the bank accounts of the association, which is supported by Education Ministry funding. In fact, he himself underwent laundering, this time by means of Goldknopf’s NGO. In September 2005, before the association was dismantled, the Talmud Torah association was given the right from the Rishon Letzion municipality to use the lands and building of the kindergartens without payment. In that same year, the Talmud Torah association began to pay the salaries of the kindergarten teachers as part of the move from the pipeline model to supposed direct operation of the Or Malka association’s kindergartens.

Zilbershtrom, the man who turned the Or Malka network into a money-laundering operation is still, to this day, its director for all intents and purposes, unbelievable as that may seem. “I am the spiritual, pedagogical and scholastic director of the association and I hire the staff for the kindergartens,” he explained over the phone this week.

That is, you make the educational decisions there?

“Yes, yes.”

And what does the Talmud Torah association do?

“They operate it, they pay the salaries, they do the budgets.”

And if they want to hire kindergarten teachers? Does she meet you and then you tell them, ‘hire her’?

“Precisely. They go to her, she fills out a proper employment form. Everything with them. Yes."

During the phone conversation, Zilbershtrom tried to claim that he had never misused the association’s funding and he said that the accountant’s report, which stated that he took in and spent about 20 million shekels of the association’s money “apparently for his private businesses,” cleared his name completely.

When we tried to ask the Education Ministry who they believe ran the kindergartens, they responded that Goldknopf’s NGO ran them. The first they heard of a “pedagogical and spiritual director” was from Haaretz's economic publication, TheMarker.

It is difficult to say whether much has changed regarding the Or Malka kindergartens since the move to direct management. According to the “spiritual director,” Goldknopf’s pipeline services have become somewhat more sophisticated, but the association doesn’t really run the kindergartens, as the Education Ministry believed.

Profit-producing property

The Rishon Letzion municipality’s granting of the right to use the Or Malka structures is another way in which public property passes to the Goldknopf family's kindergarten network, and the way the property is used is not always fully monitored. Another example of the lack of supervision appears in a legal case that ended in 2017 in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s and Jerusalem District courts, regarding a valuable piece of real estate in Jerusalem’s German Colony.

The property in question is an old building that was expropriated by the state from its Palestinian owners after the War of Independence in keeping with the Absentee Property Law, and was transferred to the Jerusalem municipality. City Hall, for its part, gave the Beit Ya’akov association the right to use the building back in the days when Yehuda Aryeh Goldknopf was running the NGO, to use as a kindergarten for the ultra-Orthodox community.

Eventually, the NGO was recognized as a protected tenant in the building. At some point, Goldknopf’s NGO stopped operating its own kindergarten at the site, but held on to the property regardless. Thus the right to operate a kindergarten clandestinely turned into a profit-making property, after the association had rented out the building - for no less than 24 years - to a woman who uses it to operate a private kindergarten for the national religious community.

Open gallery view Goldknopf at the Knesset, earlier this month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

This all came to light after the Palestinian family who had owned the property launched an extended legal fight to take back part of it. It was then sold to a developer who wanted to remove the kindergarten from the building. The rental of the building to a private kindergarten, the developer claimed, was a breach of the protected tenancy agreement with Goldknopf’s NGO and the owners of the property (who were represented by the municipality at the time the contract was signed). What did the kindergarten teacher and the association do to prevent the removal of the kindergarten from the site? Exactly what Goldknopf’s other NGOs did: It began to pay the kindergarten teacher’s salary to create the misleading impression that it had continuously operated it.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court determined that the kindergarten teacher was as a salaried employee only a few weeks after the developer filed his suit. “The proximity of the timing raises the suspicion that they entire move was made to fend off the claims of the complainant, in so doing, respondent 2 (Beit Ya’akov) committed an offense when it sublet the building to respondent 1,” the verdict stated.

The option of vacating the building was not on the table. The Jerusalem municipality, which still holds most of the rights to the building, forgave Goldknopf’s NGO for breach of contract and the court ruled that since City Hall owns most of the rights, it can compel the developer, the minority owner, to do the same. In the end, Goldknopf’s NGO even received a check for 1.3 million shekels ($371,189) from the developer to leave the building, as revealed in a settlement between the parties submitted thereafter.

All in the family

The most common complaint against Goldknopf’s educational network stems from the hiring of kindergarten teachers by Beit Ya’akov. In the past, the network exploitatively fired its teachers and assistants over summer vacation. According to a report by the state comptroller on the matter from 2008, the employees submitted applications to the National Insurance Institute to receive unemployment benefits for the summer break. They did so knowing that the NGO would hire them again at the beginning of the new school year, and despite the fact that the state had provided funding to pay for their salaries all year long.

The last year that this improper procedure was examined was 2010, when the accountancy firm of Gazit Ben-Gal was asked to look into the matter by the registrar of nonprofits. The NGO informed the firm that the procedure had ceased and that all of its employees received salaries year-round as per regulations. The accountancy firm noted that the documents the NGO presented to prove its claim do not allow it to determine that this is in fact the case.

In the following years, in fact, the ultra-Orthodox press reported on claims by the nonprofit educational network’s employees that they had not been paid for overtime and were required to work for free, after hours, at the kindergarten.

Not all the employees at Goldknopf’s kindergartens complained about their conditions. One group of workers have never complained – the Goldknopf family. In recent years, the registrar of nonprofits has begun to demand that NGOs report family members it employs in senior positions.

The reports that Goldknopf had been forced to submit revealed the magnificent family job factory that he has built in the network. Beit Ya’akov declared that it employs six women from the Goldknopf family in the roles of supervisor, kindergarten teacher, daycare center director, bookkeeper, department director and assistant teacher. Two of the minister-delegate’s sisters are supervisors, his sister-in-law is a secretary, one of his daughters-in-law is a computer programmer and another is director of a daycare center. A son-in-law is “responsible for coordinators.” The director’s job, which the newly minted MK recently vacated, will be taken on by his son Yisrael.

The NGO Petachya, the Goldknopf family’s special education network, has, since 2014, employed Yisrael Goldknopf as its director. When he becomes director of Beit Ya’akov, he is to be replaced by a professional director. Yisrael Goldknopf still retains 50 percent of the stock in the Centers for Early Childhood Education company, which deals with “submitting [requests for] licenses and arranging funding for educational institutions and kindergartens,” according to reports to the registrar of companies.

According to reports by Petachya, Yisrael Goldknopf’s wife is employed there as coordinator of afterschool programs. MK Goldknopf’s wife is registered as an employee of the clinic operated by the NGO, and his daughter serves as purchasing manager.

Goldknopf himself served as director of a number of NGOs and in recent years took salaries from two of them, the Talmud Torah Association, which also employs two of his daughters, and Beit Ya’akov. His annual salaries from both NGOs, with add-ons, comes to about 690,000 shekels a year as of 2020.

About a month ago, TheMarker’s Lior Dattal reported that MK Goldknopf demanded as part of the coalition negotiations that supervision of early childhood education be moved from the Education Ministry to the Finance Ministry, thus backtracking on a reform that had somewhat addressed the chaos that still reigned in supervising these institutions. Although Goldknopf denied having made the request in response to this report, an individual in his immediate orbit was recorded this week admitting that Goldknopf had indeed made the demand.

This demand did not find its way into the coalition agreement published following protests from Likud. But the agreement does include other elements, such as increased funding of ultra-Orthodox education, including for preschoolers – a move that will engender the establishment of a committee on which Goldknopf has been promised a place. The Goldknopf family’s philanthropic activities, which clearly represent a conflict of interests, will certainly have an impact on these moves.

'An expected and embarrassing attempt at mudslinging'

In response to this report, Goldknopf replied: “The conduct of the NGOs has been examined an endless number of times and found to be faultless. The attempt to sully Rabbi Goldknopf in the context of the right-wing victory in the election is expected and embarrassing. As opposed to the claims in the article, the associations are not managed by the Goldknopf family. The Talmud Torah Association has five board members who are not family members. The NGO Society of Talmud Torahs is not managed by the Goldknopf family, and Rabbi Yitzchak Goldknopf services as its (unpaid) director.

“The NGOs have operated for decades under the ‘umbrella organization’ model, taking a management fee capped at 5 percent, with the official and authorized approval of the Education Ministry’s accountant at the time, Eyal Barazani, and with the approval of all authorized and relevant entities. When Shai Piron became education minister in 2013, an attempt began to change the Haredi [ultra-Orthodox] education system, including the dismantling of umbrella organizations. Since then, this type of operation has been banned in Haredi education. It should be noted that as opposed to Haredi education, in the general public to this day there are institutions working under the model of an umbrella organization and charging management fees.

“During a thorough inspection by the registrar of nonprofits and in keeping with the final report, it was determined that the Talmud Torah Association was operating according to the registrar’s demands for proper management, with the authorization of all professional bodies and the authorization of the supervisor for the registrar of nonprofits, accountant Doron Perlstein. The issue of the salary of the association’s director was studied during a thorough inspection. His inclusive salary stood at about 17,000 shekels gross – a reasonable salary under the circumstances of the operation of the association. The rest of the amount constituted cost-of-living increment and vehicle allowance.”

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox worshippers taking part in prayers at the Western Wall. Credit: REUTERS

TheMarker notes: The response is misleading. This is the way the thorough inspection report described the situation: “The cost of the association director’s salary in 2012 was an annual total of 404,000 shekels, in addition to which a car was put at his disposal...at a total cost of 160,000 shekels and a driver (part of whose salary was covered by the association).”

With regard to the employment of his son, Goldknopf said: “These things were investigated thoroughly by the accountant appointed by the Registrar of Nonprofit Associations. The findings show that he served as the association’s bookkeeper. Emails were presented between him and the association’s accountants’ offices over the years, and a declaration of the accountant’s office that worked with him. As opposed to what is claimed, hundreds of thousands of shekels were not transferred, because the registrar’s report states that all the income of the private company amounted to some 67,000 shekels.”

TheMarker notes: The financial reports of the associations for 2013 and 2014 show data on contracts with Goldknopf’s sons’ company amounting to some 260,000 shekels.

With regard to the Or Malka kindergartens, Goldknopf said: “The Or Malka kindergartens are operated by the Talmud Torah Association, which in fact manages the kindergartens, employs the workers in the kindergartens and owns the rights to use the property. The kindergartens are managed legally. The attempt to connect Goldknopf to events that took place either years ago and before the Talmud Torah took over operation of the kindergartens – is a malicious, ugly and forced attempt. There is not and never has been any operation of the kindergartens on the model of a ‘pipeline.’ Rabbi Zilbershtrom is the Chabad emissary in Rishon Letzion and the rabbi of the young community. His wife is the principal of the Chabad school in Rishon Letzion and it is only natural that they would help the Chabad educational institutions in the city to find suitable employees in keeping with the educational spirit of the kindergartens."

With regard to the property in the German Colony: "The results of the legal proceeding speak for themselves. The court rejected the suit and also obliged the complainant to pay court costs and lawyers’ fees. With regard to the claim of infringement of rights: Tens of thousands of women have worked under the management of Rabbi Goldknopf over the years. The comptroller’s report from 2008 related to the two months in which the salaries of teachers’ assistants were delayed because the local government did not transfer the money. From that day to this, this has not recurred and it has been fully corrected. With regard to the employment of family members: According to the procedures of the Registrar of Nonprofit Associations, family members may constitute about 10 percent of the employees. Beit Ya’akov has more than 10,000 employees, thus the employment of 20 relatives is strict conduct of the association above and beyond the requirement. With regard to the coalition demand mentioned in the article: Such a demand did not come up in the negotiations and in any case there is no conflict of interests.”

A statement in the name of Binyamin Zilbershtrom said: “Happily, the court compelled the special director of the Or Malka association to take on a court-appointed expert. The expert’s report stated that Rabbi Zilbershtrom did not take one shekel into his pocket. But rather spent his own money to benefit the association – and the association owes him more than a million shekels. With regard to the financial conduct described in the article, these are legitimate transfers and loans given after approval of the relevant professionals, including legal advisers.

“After the umbrella association was dismantled, the Society of Talmud Torahs took over operation of the Chabad kindergartens in Rishon Letzion. Rabbi Zilbershtrom, who manages all the Chabad educational institutions and serves as the rabbi of the young congregate in the city, took upon himself with no remuneration to assist the organization to continue to operate the kindergartens on the basis of Chabad education. The tendentious question and the allusion that MK Goldknopf and Rabbi Zilbershtrom have some connection to the Or Malka association, which no longer exists, is a blatant lie."

The Education Ministry responded: “The ministry funds the Society of Talmud Torahs, which holds a license to operate kindergartens. According to the ministry’s data, during the current school year, the association was given 220,000 shekels in connection to the Or Malka kindergartens. An inspection we undertook revealed that the NGO was operating properly. If there is concrete information with regard to improper operation, the ministry will be happy to receive it and look into it.”