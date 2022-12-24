United Torah Judaism Wing Opposes Party Head Goldknopf’s Security Cabinet Appointment

Degel Hatorah, a non-Hasidic faction representing the United Torah Judaism list's Lithuanian wing, published a statement Saturday night opposing the expected appointment of UTJ chairman MK Yitzchak Goldknopf to the diplomatic-security cabinet.

In the statement, Degel Hatorah explained that it is against Goldknopf's appointment “due to the collective responsibility” for decisions made at the select ministerial forum which may violate halakha – Jewish religious law. However, for the time being, Goldknopf – who leads the Hasidic faction of UTJ – has not renounced his promised cabinet membership.

Open gallery view MK Yitzchak Goldknopf in the Knesset, 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“Degel Hatorah opposes acceptance of a ministerial post which bears responsibility for all government actions, including ones that are against halakha – even if the minister votes against them – due to collective responsibility. All the more so if the minister is a member of the diplomatic-security cabinet,” the statement reads.

According to the party, the problem with cabinet membership stems from the fact that its decisions are made “after the ministers know of all actions taken before, and especially when matters of life and death are involved.”

Goldknopf is set to be appointed to the cabinet in accordance with the agreements signed between Likud and United Torah Judaism. His appointment – should it come to pass – will mark the first time that a member of this party (or any of its previous iterations) will participate in such a forum, which makes decisions regarding Israel's security operations.