Bedouin Man Shot Dead in Southern Israel, Suspects at Large
The shooting happened near the southern camping site of Re'im, adding to the soaring number of Arabs in Israel victim to crime this year
A 27-year-old Bedouin man was shot dead and a 23-year-old man was moderately wounded in the late hours of Friday, in what seems to be a crime related incident. The shooting happened near the southern camping site of Re'im, one of the Gaza vicinity villages.
The 23-year-old wounded was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. The suspects are at large and a police investigation is underway.
Six people were shot dead in just four days in Israel’s Arab community. On Thursday, A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was shot to death at a restaurant in Haifa in what is suspected to be a retaliation for the double murder in Nazareth on Wednesday, which killed a father and his two-year-old son.
According to Haaretz’s tracking, since the beginning of the year 107 people were killed in Arab society including 13 women and 8 minors. In the parallel period last year the number of those killed in Arab society stood at 122. In 2021, a total of 126 people were killed.