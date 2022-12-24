Bedouin Man Shot Dead in Southern Israel, Suspects at Large

A 27-year-old Bedouin man was shot dead and a 23-year-old man was moderately wounded in the late hours of Friday, in what seems to be a crime related incident. The shooting happened near the southern camping site of Re'im, one of the Gaza vicinity villages.

The 23-year-old wounded was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. The suspects are at large and a police investigation is underway.

Six people were shot dead in just four days in Israel’s Arab community. On Thursday, A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was shot to death at a restaurant in Haifa in what is suspected to be a retaliation for the double murder in Nazareth on Wednesday, which killed a father and his two-year-old son.

According to Haaretz’s tracking, since the beginning of the year 107 people were killed in Arab society including 13 women and 8 minors. In the parallel period last year the number of those killed in Arab society stood at 122. In 2021, a total of 126 people were killed.