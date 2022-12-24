Some 700 demonstrators took part in a protest march in Haifa on Saturday night against legislation being promoted by the incoming Benjamin Netanyahu-led far-right government.

The protesters blocked roads near Horev Center, carrying torches and banners reading “The [judicial] override clause will hurt you” and “Let’s stay a democracy.”

Former Defense Minister Moshe (“Bogie”) Ya’alon participated in the march, and called the incoming government “criminal,” saying that “Netanyahu dragged us to five elections and subjugated the nation’s interests to his personal benefit. He has established a racist, corrupt, and homophobic government in order to flee justice.” He added that “Defendant Netanyahu is willing to give the Haredi parties what they never dreamed of as long as he escapes trial, and the country be damned.”

Fifty-six-year-old protester Ronen Sima from Shimshit told Haaretz that “I’m usually in the silent majority, but I think that this time it’s too much. This is a crossing of all red lines, regardless of my political opinion.”

Open gallery view Protesters march in Haifa on Saturday night. Credit: Rami Shllush

Rafi Filter (75) of Beit Nehemiah, added that he fears for democracy, and said that the members of Netanyahu’s coalition have rendered so-called democratic red lines, as he put them, flexible. “Morals are very absolute. They have broken all the rules of morality.”

Katy Roisman, 65 from Tel Aviv, said that she came to protest for her grandchildren. “Judaism in Israel has become managed by a Messianic minority. I am protesting the fact that those who have barely served in the military are going to send our children to be cannon fodder while their children are already raising families.”

Hundreds protested last Saturday at Habima Square in Tel Aviv against the new government. They called out “Bibi is a criminal” and waved signs stating that “corruption is contagious” and “a criminal defendant is legitimizing crooks.”

Chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel Eliad Shraga was among the organizers of the protest, and said that “This is the opening salvo for protests that I hope will be much more massive and powerful.” He added that “When the liberty of each of us is in [Itamar] Ben-Gvir’s hands, I imagine that people will wake up and understand what it means to give the enforcement powers to a political actor.”