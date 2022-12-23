Homophobic Noam Party Reportedly Cataloged Israeli LGBTQ Media Workers

Nadav Eyal of Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Friday that the homophobic Noam Party had previously compiled a list of LGBTQ individuals who work in Israeli media to demonstrate how the gay community impacts public discourse.

The document, according to Eyal, was distributed in 2019 by a body called the "Noam Party Training Center." It contained the names of about 50 people who openly identify as members of the LGBTQ community and work for publications, websites, television networks, and radio stations. Additionally, the document includes quotes regarding the promotion of LGBTQ affairs in the media.

In another document published by Eyal in the Yedioth Ahronoth story, criticism is made of the influence of "radical feminists," as defined by Noam, on the IDF.

Several female researchers are cited as being members of the "team of [the IDF chief of staff's adviser on gender affairs]," that are said to have participated in studies that led to "the continuous acceleration of the integration of female combat soldiers," according to the document.

The list includes notable authors and scholars such as Orna Sasson-Levy, Hannah Naveh, Orit Kamir, Frances Raday, Naomi Chazan, Hanna Herzog and Diana Dolev.

Noam's representative in the Knesset, Avi Maoz, is expected to be named a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office with power to influence outsourced educational programs taught in schools.