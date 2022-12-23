Two police officers were lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack in Kafr Qassem in the early hours of Friday morning, according to police. The driver, who also opened fire at the officers, was shot and killed.

Police say that they are investigating the background to the attack. Speaking at the scene of the incident, Chief Inspector Avi Biton said that “this would appear to be a terror attack that had been planned days in advance.”

Large numbers of forces were dispatched to the area and, according to police, officers found a Carlo handgun, ammunition and petrol bombs in the building from which the driver emerged. A knife was also found in his vehicle. Forces are combing the area for additional suspects.