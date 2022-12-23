The ultra-Orthodox Now Have the Upper Hand in This City. Is This Israel’s Future?

Racheli Shandrovsky moved with her family to Beit Shemesh just before she started high school and has been living there ever since. Like many English-speaking immigrants, her parents, Orthodox Jews, were drawn by the city’s central location and its affordable housing – at least in comparison to Jerusalem, where they had been living.

The family settled in a relatively new area of town designated for secular and Modern Orthodox families. But while Shandrovsky was growing up, more and more ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, families moved in, some clearly determined to impose their way of life.

“I’d suddenly find myself being told to move to the back of the bus because I was a girl,” says Shandrovsky, 34, who works as the pedagogical director of a mixed religious-secular school in a nearby town.

Back then, though, this kind of incident happened almost exclusively on so-called mehadrin buses, which serve the Haredi community. Women aren't only supposed to sit in the back, they have to get on and off in there.

That's why Shandrovsky was so surprised last week to learn that her 11-year-old daughter had been forced to endure this sort of humiliation on a regular public bus.

“A group of Haredi boys came up to me and told me that if I didn’t move to the back of the bus, they’d punch me in the face,” says Chaya Ora, the eldest of three children.

Her mother had been contemplating a move from Beit Shemesh for a while now, uncomfortable with the religious radicalization of recent decades. The ordeal on the bus, she says, was the tipping point. “I’m tired of living in a place where such bullying is tolerated,” she says. “I’d rather spend my energy on other battles.”

Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, who lives nearby, calls the neighborhood the last holdout for Modern Orthodox Jews like herself. A mother of five originally from the United States, she and her family have been living in Beit Shemesh for 15 years. For much of that time, Keats Jaskoll has been leading a pushback against ultra-Orthodox extremists who bully women and girls in town who don't dress or act as their critics want.

When she moved in, ultra-Orthodox Jews made up less than half the city’s population. By now they're over 70 percent. Given the demographics, Keats Jaskoll all but admits that her battle is a losing one.

Open gallery view Women in Beit Shemesh tearing down a sign they says abets the exclusion of women in Israel. Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen

“Of course, I’m thinking of leaving,” she says. “The problem is you have two groups here. One believes in ‘live and let live,’ while the other believes in ‘live as I say.’ We're being told that if we want to live next to them, we have to become them.”

For many observers of Beit Shemesh over the years, the city's religious battles have suddenly taken on new relevance. With the ultra-Orthodox parties set to gain unprecedented power in the government that Benjamin Netanyahu is forming, the question is: Is Beit Shemesh a cautionary tale for the country as a whole?

Forget about the Jewish heroines

When Aliza Bloch took office as mayor four years ago, many Beit Shemesh residents found reason to hope that things might change. After all, she too was Modern Orthodox – and a woman, no less. Indeed, among the mayor’s pet projects was a new neighborhood in the Ramat Beit Shemesh section of town designated specifically for secular and Modern Orthodox families.

Despite Bloch's good intentions, Neveh Shamir is now the latest battlefront in the city's religious wars. This neighborhood may not have been meant for them, but that didn’t stop ultra-Orthodox families from buying apartments there. Once they did, the battle lines were drawn.

It was only a few ultra-Orthodox families to begin with, but as is often the case around Israel, they made their presence felt. They started out by setting up a makeshift synagogue in one of the apartments they had purchased because the neighborhood plan didn’t include one.

Next they hung up a loudspeaker outside one of their apartments so they could announce the start of Shabbat every week, ignoring complaints from their secular neighbors that the noise was unbearable. They then pressured the city to modify its plan to name several streets in the neighborhood after Jewish heroines.

One of these streets, for example, was earmarked to be named Hannah Szenes Street in honor of the paratrooper who was tortured and executed by the Nazis after she tried to rescue Jews during the Holocaust. Instead, the street was named Szenes Street, with an explanation in small font at the bottom of the sign providing her full name. The same thing happened with a street that was supposed to be named after Anne Frank.

In a Facebook post published this week, Nofar Ben-Harush, a secular resident of the Neveh Shamir neighborhood, charged that “a small group of ultra-Orthodox extremists” was trying to push out residents “who don’t talk, look or act like them.” This wouldn't be the first time such things had happened in Beit Shemesh, she noted.

Open gallery view Children in Beit Shemesh during the coronavirus crisis in 2020. An estimated 95 percent of children under 3 in the city are ultra-Orthodox. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Rafi Perlstein, a Haredi political consultant who lives in the city, explains why the ultra-Orthodox are destined to win these battles. “When a Haredi family moves in to such a neighborhood and feels threatened, they respond by getting other Haredi families to come join them,” he says. “The secular families do just the opposite. When they feel threatened, they get up and leave.”

Likud loses

In 2011, 8-year-old Na'ama Margolese was on her way to school in Beit Shemesh when she was cursed and spit on by ultra-Orthodox men and boys. Her crime: She wasn't dressed modestly enough. A video of the little girl crying went viral, sparking a backlash in the city that made headlines abroad.

Na'ama and her family, who had immigrated from the United States, eventually left Beit Shemesh. Since their ordeal, the city's population – now estimated at about 150,000 – has doubled, not only because more ultra-Orthodox families have moved in, but also because they have many more children. An estimated 95 percent of children under 3 in the city are now ultra-Orthodox.

It's a far cry from the early days, when Beit Shemesh was a working-class town populated mainly by immigrants from North Africa. Over the decades, the city would draw other immigrant groups, among them Russian-speakers, English-speakers and Ethiopian Jews. The first ultra-Orthodox families started arriving in the 1990s, but the big push came about 15 years ago when the government launched special housing projects for this community, hoping to relieve overcrowding in their Jerusalem enclaves nearby.

Beit Shemesh was once the quintessential Likud stronghold, a town where Menachem Begin enjoyed almost godlike status. As the population has changed, so has the city's political profile. In the November 1 election, Likud won only 15 percent of the vote, while the ultra-Orthodox parties – United Torah Judaism and Shas – together topped 60 percent.

In ultra-Orthodox society, rather than work, men tend to spend their days studying in yeshivas and kollels – yeshivas for married men. The government stipends they receive often aren't enough to support a large family, and so, as the city has grown increasingly Haredi, it has also become poorer.

Open gallery view Hadassah Margolese and her daughter, Na'ama, who was harassed for allegedly not dressing modestly enough, 2012. Credit: Michal Fattal

When tensions between ultra-Orthodox and Modern Orthodox residents first erupted years ago, there was talk of dividing Beit Shemesh into two. The idea was ultimately rejected by the interior minister at the time, a member of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party. He realized that without the tax revenues generated by the city's working population, the Haredi community couldn't sustain itself.

“I’m not saying everything is perfect here,” says Bloch, the mayor. “Otherwise I wouldn’t be running for reelection. There are still many challenges ahead, and this is a long journey, but I can say that in recent years there has been a dramatic drop in the number of negative incidents here in Beit Shemesh. I’ve made a priority of engaging with moderate forces in the Haredi community, and trust me, more people in this city have a good life than the opposite.”

To suggest that the ultra-Orthodox have set up their own autonomy in Beit Shemesh is outlandish, she says, insisting that the city is in many ways a model of diversity and harmony.

Bloch blames “a tiny group of extremists who want to live a different type of life” for incidents of harassment against women, which she says have become more and more rare.

Shandrovsky agrees that most of Beit Shemesh’s ultra-Orthodox residents are good people who have no intention of terrorizing their neighbors.

“The problem is that the majority don’t do anything to stop the small minority of extremists and even go so far as to defend them,” she says. “The bystanders contribute to this, and if you want to know what’s going to happen in the rest of the country now, this is something to be thinking about.”

Daniel Goldman, an investment consultant originally from Britain, has been living in Beit Shemesh for 20 years. He doesn't believe that as Beit Shemesh goes, so goes the nation. “Israel is definitely not on its way to becoming a 70 percent Haredi country, certainly not anytime soon,” he says.

But if Israelis want to learn how Haredi politicians operate, given the new powers they will hold, they should study the example of Beit Shemesh, recommends Goldman, who is Modern Orthodox.

“What would become clear, as we’ve seen in the recent coalition negotiations, is that Haredi politicians aren't against doing good things for other people, provided that their people come first,” he says.

Orly Erez Likhovski, the executive director of the Israel Religious Action Center, has for the past decade represented Orthodox feminists in Beit Shemesh in their battle with ultra-Orthodox extremists. A major victory came several years ago when a court ruled that the city must take down the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods' so-called modesty signs. Enforcement has been challenging, and many of the signs have been replaced by graffiti instructing women how to dress.

“What we’ve learned from our experience over the years dealing with these issues is that if the government doesn't push back forcefully against religious extremism, it spreads,” she says. “I would say, then, that Israelis outside Beit Shemesh have good reason to be concerned these days.”