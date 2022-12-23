Strongest Army in the Mideast Engages in Skirmish With One Civilian Academic

Nasser Abu Hamid was a vicious killer. In his youth, during the first intifada, he murdered Palestinians he suspected of collaborating with Israel. One of his brothers murdered Shin Bet agent Noam Cohen and two other brothers were sentenced to life in prison. Abu Hamid was released from prison during the time of the Oslo Accords and soon found a place in the political wing of the PLO, working in Mahmoud Abbas’ office, then the No. 2 man in the Palestinian Authority. Abu Hamid also became close with Marwan Barghouti, a top Fatah leader in the West Bank.

When the second intifada broke out, Barghouti was drawn in to the armed struggle and crossed the line from preaching violence against Israel to active involvement in terrorism. Abu Hamid was ahead of him there: As early as September 2000, on the night after Ariel Sharon’s visit to the Temple Mount, he led a cell that opened fire on the West Bank settlement of Psagot. In the following weeks, he led the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military arm of Fatah, which accelerated its involvement in terror attacks, motivated in part by competition with Hamas.

At the start of the second intifada, Fatah refrained from crossing two red lines: committing terror attacks inside the Green Line, and dispatching suicide bombers. But as the whirlwind of blood and fire accelerated, this taboo was erased and forgotten. The fury and hatred were too overwhelming, and the competition too fierce, for the Fatah people to continue abiding by the rules they had set for themselves.

According to the Shin Bet, Barghouti and his circle – of which Abu Hamid was a part – went deep into terrorism. People who were enlisted into the military arm were issued weapons from the PA security forces’ warehouses and dispatched to commit terror attacks, both in the West Bank and inside Israel. Barghouti was arrested in Ramallah, during Operation Defense Shield in April 2002. Abu Hamid was arrested a week later. The Fatah officials were sentenced to life in prison. From his prison cell, Barghouti became one of the most popular politicians in the territories.

But neither he nor many of the top figures in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades gained a quick release from prison, as they had hoped. In the Gilad Shalit deal signed in 2011, Hamas mainly fought to get its people released. Abu Hamid, who remained in prison, became ill with lung cancer and died on Monday at age 51. His family waged a legal campaign for his release, which was rejected by the Israeli courts. The defense establishment continued to argue that he posed a danger.

In July 2003, when Israel and the PA reached a temporary cease-fire (hudna) in the hope of stopping the violence, someone arranged a meeting for me with Abu Hamid and another Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades figure while they were in Israeli prison. It was a fraught and fascinating conversation that took place after nearly three years of terrible violence raging on the outside, with each side counting hundreds of its dead. The two prisoners did not try to hide the fact that they and those under them had taken an active part in terror attacks, most of which were directed against defenseless civilians. Yet they also expressed support for the move led by Abbas, still under Yasser Arafat, aimed at reaching a stable cease-fire.

The hudna, they asserted at the time, originated with the prisoners in Israeli jails, the same people who led the violent struggle against Israel. “Every war has to end with a diplomatic move,” they said. “Why should it matter to you if we have blood on our hands? It’s natural that in a war people are killed.” Abu Hamid and his friend boasted of their standing in the refugee camps and neighborhoods where they grew up. There, they said, “We are more important than Abu Mazen and Mohammed Dahlan.” In their eyes, both sides lost in the intifada. “You didn’t defeat us and we also can’t claim that we won, but our resistance made your side understand that it’s impossible to go on this way. Sharon even said that the occupation has to end. When we went into prison for the first time, as teenagers, we were taught that Palestine is all ours and we will throw the Jews into the sea. Today, even Hamas understands that this is not possible.”

The hudna collapsed after a month when Hamas murdered 23 Israeli civilians in a suicide bombing on a bus carrying passengers to the Western Wall for prayers. Fatah also returned to terror. Hundreds more Israelis and Palestinians were killed in the following two years, until the second intifada subsided in 2006. Abu Hamid, despite the messages of peace he expressed at that meeting, was considered no small sadist. The charges against him for killing suspected collaborators depicted abominable actions, including murdering people with his bare hands. When my friend Avi Issacharoff visited him in prison some years later, Abu Hamid threatened to kill him as well, because in the book we wrote about the second intifada (“The Seventh War”), we mentioned that he and many of his comrades in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades had a criminal background. To a great extent, with his personality and history, Abu Hamid exemplified the way the Palestinian national struggle lost control and descended into extreme violence that did not really advance Palestinian aspirations for independence.

He did not see his expectations of release fulfilled, and remained in prison until the day he died. Nineteen years after that hudna, the situation for Israelis and Palestinians does not appear to have improved much. Possibly the opposite – the territories currently seem to be on the verge of being set ablaze again. Marwan Barghouti will also watch the next round of violence from inside his prison cell.