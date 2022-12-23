Saga Over Palestinian's Body Offers Glimpse Into Security Challenges Awaiting Netanyahu

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s surprising decision not to hand over to the Palestinians the body of security prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid is not expected to significantly influence the negotiations for the return of the captives from Gaza.

For one thing, the contacts with Hamas, which is holding two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, have been stuck for a long time over Israel’s refusal to accede to Hamas’ demand for the release of dozens of Palestinian murderers. Secondly, it’s hard to believe that the Hamas leadership in Gaza would have felt any obligation to soften its stance solely over a delay in returning the body of a Fatah member from the West Bank.

In 2020, under pressure from the families of the soldiers, who rightly complain about the years-long failure of efforts to return their sons, Israel returned to the policy of holding on to the bodies of terrorists. The decision has enjoyed an unusual political consensus among the successive governments, even though professionals in this area say the policy has practically no impact.

Moreover, it entangles Israel in unseemly scenes verging on necrophilia – like a bulldozer extracting a terrorist’s body from the Palestinian side of the fence in Gaza, dropping it and dragging it and defiling the dead. The decision is even more surprising in the present case, given that Abu Hamid was not killed in the course of committing a terror attack, but had been in prison in Israel for the past 20 years and died of cancer. Is there any Jewish murderer, as despicable as he may be, whose family is not entitled to bury his body? This is dubious moral conduct that does not seem to be offset by any benefit.

While quite unlikely, could it be that by making this decision, Gantz is deliberately setting up the first mini-security crisis for the incoming government – which Benjamin Netanyahu intends to have sworn in next week? In the West Bank, Abu Hamid is being portrayed as a national hero and the Palestinians are furious at the Israeli decision. The uproar could pass with little cost, but in the current circumstances it will be hard to maintain a stable situation in the territories for long. The potential crises on the Palestinian front continue to mount, even as the new government has yet to be officially established.

This is not just about the question of returning this body or the Palestinian fear of a possible Israeli change to the status quo on the Temple Mount, but also about Bezalel Smotrich’s declared intention of expanding settlements and legalizing outposts. The violence is already at a high level, and things could heat up even more with the approach of the next Ramadan in the spring. And any tension in Jerusalem could also affect the stability of the normalization agreements. The right can tout all it wants the Gulf States’ indifference to the Palestinians’ fate. If there is intensive, prolonged friction, especially for religious reasons, it will undermine the stability of their accords with Israel, as well as Israel’s accords with Jordan and Egypt.

Contrary to Netanyahu’s desires, increased friction with Arabs in Israel is also a possibility. The government will not deliberately clash with Arab Israelis, but Itamar Ben-Gvir, the designated national security minister, is an incorrigible troll who lives to cause provocations. After the first few pleasant months in the plush leather chair, the familiar itch will arise to stir up new outrages, especially if surveys indicate that his voters’ enthusiasm for him is fading. We could see a dangerous combination of an accumulation of events in the West Bank and Jerusalem compounded by a resumption of the tensions that flared up in the mixed cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls, while organized Arab crime in the Negev and Galilee also refuses to abate.

Netanyahu has always faced the challenge of explaining to the right-wing party leaders, his partners, the broader considerations for his policies, which he generally is not keen to disclose in public. The question is to what extent he will be able to impress this broader context upon Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, who live in a very narrow universe, who rarely travel outside the country and probably don’t closely follow the English-language press.

Then there are the growing tensions with American Jewry. The new government is already on a collision course with the Reform and Conservative movements, because of the prayer arrangements at the Western Wall and the grandparent clause in the Law of Return. The anti-Reform sentiment is not confined to the Haredi ministers; top Likud figures openly express the same opinions.

Netanyahu’s circle is right about one thing: The Biden administration does not view the Palestinian problem as a major issue on the world agenda. But the United States still does not want to see this subject erupt anew and requires close daily management and attention, to the point that it would detract from the attention that could be devoted to more urgent matters like the competition with China and the war in Ukraine.

Does Netanyahu have total control over the next government? As has been previously noted here, Washington is unsure whether the incoming prime minister is really the pilot of this plane or just the co-pilot. Then there are those who suspect that the situation is even more troubling, and that Netanyahu is actually stuck somewhere far back in coach.