Netanyahu Has Done It, and Israel Will Be Done For

One tweet and one video tell the story of the new government that was formed (presumably) 12 minutes after midnight on Wednesday night.

Half an hour before Benjamin Netanyahu called President Isaac Herzog to say he had formed a government, Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich rushed to tweet, “We did it.” As if he were a journalist racing to publish a scoop before the competition.

This wasn’t just a sign of his lack of statesmanship, courtesy and style; it was a blatant example of his contempt for the man who formed the government, the “utter liar” who capitulated to all his demands. The finance minister-designate didn’t even give the prime minister-designate the minimal honor of being the one to make the announcement.

The video shows Netanyahu after that phone call lighting Hanukkah candles in some Knesset office. Next to him is his wife Sara. Behind him stands Itamar Ben-Gvir, half-rejoicing, half-supervising.

The man whose loathsomeness once made him a pariah but was now filmed publicly with Netanyahu managed to extort one more humiliating concession from him a moment before the deadline for forming a government – the deputy chairmanship of the ministerial legislative committee, with veto power over at least some of its decisions. The chairman of a party with six Knesset seats got the same thing Kahol Lavan got when it established a “parity” government with Likud in 2020.

There stood the master, his pose radiating power and authority. “Who’s the landlord here?” was his Otzma Yehudit party’s campaign slogan. With the formation of the new government, this question has been answered.

In his final kvetch before Netanyahu made that phone call, Ben-Gvir wrested yet another achievement that will be an eternal disgrace – Article 7a of the Penal Code, which makes incitement grounds for disqualifying a Knesset candidate, will be repealed. Israel thereby got another kick in the face. It will be interesting to see what the Biden administration says about this.

Most of the coalition agreements haven’t yet been finalized, and the finalized ones are only partial. The negotiations – and the onslaught of destructive legislation accompanying them – will continue next week.

The phone call to the president was a mutually agreed bluff, like a text saying “I’m on the way” from a man who’s still debating what to wear. It’s a pity Herzog didn’t see fit to make some sarcastic comment that would reveal the caller in all his nakedness. It’s not Herzog who was degraded, but the institution of the presidency.

The government that Netanyahu boasted of and Herzog congratulated (though in a broadcast recording of the conversation, he didn’t sound particularly happy) looks fanatical, benighted and dangerous. These traits have been attributed to the character and achievements of his partners – power-drunk ultra-Orthodox parties and messianic, racist, contentious settlers. But that’s an illusion.

The real danger lies in the man who will head it. He has crossed every possible line, trampled every value and desecrated every norm in his hunger for power. He has legitimized the primacy of extremists and enabled the realization of their dreams, though in the past, he would never have dreamed of forming a government with them or granting them lavish gifts that will change the country’s character and warp the Zionist dream.

The damage he did to the government ministries he sliced and diced into four or five pieces will be felt for years to come. So will the damage he did to the economy by giving billions of shekels to the ultra-Orthodox that will encourage them to dodge the draft and study Torah rather than working and contributing to society.

For Israel, 2023 will be a year of religionization. It will become a small country with a shtreimel.

Open gallery view Members of the far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties, in the Knesset, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

It’s not just the media and the “left” that are shocked by what he did. So are members of his Likud party, who are gazing in disbelief at the havoc their leader has wreaked on every side.

One, who has known Netanyahu well for more than two decades, said despairingly, “He simply doesn’t care. He’s thinking only about his legal situation. In his view, it’s either play by the rules and be convicted and maybe jailed, or ‘burn down the country,’ as Sara once wished. What matters is for him to evade justice.”

Others view his conduct as pure vengeance. He wants to avenge himself against the state that put him on trial by breaking the necks of its most important institutions – the Supreme Court, prosecution, police and army – as well as the defense, finance, education, transportation and other ministries, which have had pieces torn off and powers removed, been saddled with unserious ministers and deputy ministers or sentenced to a rotating minister.

This is deliberate, coldblooded, willful sabotage. Netanyahu would presumably disagree. After all, he is the state, as Louis XIV once said. Nothing is more important than entrenching his rule and bolstering his power. Consequently, his arguments are always circular. What’s good for him is good for the country, and vice versa.

Just left and left

Until the new government is sworn in this coming Thursday or the following Monday (“two weeks after the election” have become two nightmarish months), his partners’ extortion and abuse of him – and his of us – will continue. When Netanyahu no longer has any alternatives, he will summon on a conveyor belt and through a revolving door the members of his caucus who will hear from him what he has destined for them.

In a government built entirely on haters and destroyers of the justice system, headed by a man who has been indicted for crimes and is determined to take revenge on those who “cooked the book” against him, the question of the next justice minister is critical. All the signs are still pointing to Yariv Levin, currently the Knesset speaker.

He is what is called “the leading candidate.” For more than a decade, we have been hearing him insulting and excoriating the Supreme Court, keening that the whole supreme lot of them is hypocritical in a single, anti-rightist, leftist and extremist hue.

Open gallery view Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin in the Knesset, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

This week, he chaired the Knesset session at which current Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar delivered a three-and-a-half hour speech that was defined as a mini-filibuster. An interesting, civilized and relevant discourse developed between him and Levin (had Dudi Amsalem been in the chair, we would have heard a barrage of curses), in which the profound disagreements between them were revealed with regard to the role of the Supreme Court, especially in its capacity as High Court of Justice.

Sa’ar commented that the current makeup of the high court is far more varied and heterogeneous than it had been in the past. This is a statement with which most of the people on the right, certainly the jurists among them, would agree. Not Levin. He spat out a short snicker and snorted: “No, no, really not.” Sa’ar shot a surprised glance at him. Where is he living? Of the 15 Supreme Court justices, seven are defined as conservatives and were selected as such (Noam Sohlberg, Yael Willner, David Mintz, Alex Stein, Yosef Elron, Yechiel Meir Kasher and Gila Canfy Steinitz). Every second-year student knows this. Most of them were appointed by Sa’ar and his predecessor as justice minister, Ayelet Shaked.

In the eyes of the probable next justice minister, every last one of them is a leftist, a liberal, a progressive, an old-boys-and-girls clubber, a branch of Meretz and so forth. The people he would like to see on the bench are in his own image – consiglieri of the government (as long as it is rightist), yes-men, fans of the occupation and annexation and denying the rights of the Palestinians in the territories, and sanctifiers of the decisions of the rightist political majority at the expense of protecting the minority and human and civil rights.

A multiplicity of methods will enable the reshaping of the Supreme Court. Levin is examining all of them, on his own and with Netanyahu. From lowering the retirement age (which would automatically thrust the justices who are considered liberals into the minority), increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, and, of course, the selection process that would minimize the power of the judges vis-à-vis the politicians once and for all. All of these, even before the minister-apparent “deals with” the institutions of the attorney general and the state prosecution.

Will a real disagreement between Levin and Netanyahu over the final goal make any difference? Over the way to get there? Over both of these? Only the two of them know. On the basis of their characters, the relationship between them, their joint and individual grudges, and taking into account what we have seen on the part of the old-new prime minister in recent years, and even more so in the current coalition talks, we can assume two things with high probability.

The one is that Levin will be the justice minister (with the caveat, as long as hasn’t been decided otherwise, etc.). The second is that he will succeed in realizing much of his hopes in order to castrate the foundations of our democracy for generations to come. That will suffice.