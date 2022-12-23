Netanyahu and MBS Are Playing a Dangerous Game on Iran as U.S. Shifts From Middle East

“[T]here are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns – the ones we don’t know we don’t know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tends to be the difficult ones,” Donald Rumsfeld, February 12, 2002, aka “the Rumsfeld matrix”

There are always “unknown unknowns” in the Middle East. A war resumes in Syria, civil war erupts in Iraq, the Palestinians dismantle the Palestinian Authority. That’s for clairvoyants to tell.

There are “known unknowns” such as Iran making a conscious decision to pierce the “nuclear threshold” and develop a military nuclear option, even if it's just a limited one.

And then there are the “known knowns.” We know that in the next 12 months or so, Israel will be ensnared in two geopolitical triangles. The first is the U.S.-Iranian-Israeli triangle. The second is the U.S.-Israeli-Saudi one. These “known knowns” mean that we know they exist and we think we can delineate the contours, but we don't necessarily know how they'll play out.

There's a third triangle, the Israeli-Palestinian-U.S. realm, a very clear “known known” on Israel’s diplomatic and security menu. This is the most important triangle, assuming the United States will someday be willing to mediate once again and offer assistance if the two sides are ready to proceed, something they're patently incapable of at the moment

– and unwilling.

The Palestinian issue is critical to Israel’s future more than the others and merits separate examination. It’s the two “unknowns” that deserve our attention since they, not the Palestinian issue, will clutter Israel’s geopolitical inbox in 2023.

U.S.-Iran-Israel. Nearly everything conceivable has been written in the last two years on Iran’s nuclear program, the 2015 nuclear deal, the stillborn renewed deal, the ramifications of America's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, and Iran as a “nuclear threshold state.”

Now it seems that Washington is resigned to the status quo. Iran is a nuclear threshold state but refrains from enriching uranium above 60 percent, though it has produced 10 times the amount of enriched uranium that it had when the nuclear deal was in place and under an intrusive inspection regime.

Living with the status quo also implies that the nuclear deal is considered unattainable and perhaps undesirable, and given that the U.S. focus is laser-centered on Ukraine-Russia, China and North Korea, Iran will effectively be off the agenda.

Enter Benjamin Netanyahu. He just gave new meaning to the word chutzpah by accusing the outgoing government of “allowing Iran to gallop toward nuclear weapons.” This is the same guy who said in a U.S. House of Representatives hearing in 2002 that a U.S. invasion of Iraq would reverberate positively and impact Iran.

It's the same guy who railed against the nuclear deal – not without merit – but offered no alternative, the same guy who preached that sanctions would cause the Iranian regime to implode.

It's the same guy who leaned on Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the agreement without a Plan B, which led to Iran installing new centrifuges and enriching more uranium than ever.

It's the same guy who was warned by the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, to exercise restraint and not talk Trump into a war after he lost the 2020 election.

Well, Netanyahu will now try again to lobby the United States into action, pontificating yet again that Western civilization is at risk, that it's 1938 all over again. He'll provide mounting intelligence to prove that the Iranian program is advancing quietly but steadily.

But can the United States afford ignoring Iran altogether? Which leads to the not-so-improbable assumption that somewhere in mid-2023 a new Iranian nuclear deal will be introduced and negotiated.

U.S.-Israel-Saudi Arabia. A few years ago this would hardly be considered a complex triangle of relations. However different they are, both Israel and the Saudis were considered staunch and dependable U.S. allies with considerable clout on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue and a sturdy U.S. commitment to their defense. From an American foreign policy standpoint, rooted in both the Cold War and the war on terror, the two served as cornerstones of an informal U.S.-mentored Mideast alliance. In 2023 things aren’t as clear-cut.

The bilateral relations between the three sides of this triangle – U.S.-Israel, U.S.-Saudi and Israel-Saudi – are currently not aligned. Let’s simplify this: U.S.-Saudi relations since 1945 have had their ups and downs. They've been tumultuous at times, while other times they've been very closely coordinated and extensive.

Today the United States no longer considers Saudi Arabia a dependable and durable ally. Washington has reexamined U.S.-Saudi relations and halted sales of advanced weapons, amid angry statements in Congress against Riyadh.

A long list has led to this: the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Mohammed bin Salman’s indisputable complicity in the crime, the Saudis’ very unsuccessful war in Yemen that threatened to drag in the United States, the crown prince's petro-political antics and his refusal to even consider Joe Biden’s request to increase production ahead of a European winter deprived of Russian energy.

The Biden administration didn't immediately retaliate against what was perceived as Crown Prince Mohammed's insolent ingratitude toward the United States. And there are signs that a decision has been made to quietly reframe relations without an open rift.

Israel is considered an ally, a member of “an unshakable alliance” and benefiting from an open-ended U.S. commitment to its security. Unlike Saudi Arabia, in certain respects Israel in the past significantly contributed to the United States. But the incoming prime minister is one Benjamin Netanyahu, a man with a major credibility deficit in Washington. And now he's also leading a far-right government, making Israel an ally on probation in a way, a country whose policies and actions will be carefully scrutinized in Washington in 2023.

The potential for U.S.-Israeli friction and open disagreements is great. Relations with the Palestinians, de facto annexation, bellicose statements on Iran, as well as illiberal domestic actions and legislation may all be issues for strife.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have significantly improved relations, though they've never made it official. This has included counterterrorism efforts, intelligence sharing, and for a while, a similar anxious attitude about Iran’s nuclear program, missile development, terror-sponsoring and meddling in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia wasn't part of the Abraham Accords, ostensibly because of the Palestinian issue that the Saudis took over from the Egyptians. Yet Netanyahu believes that based on a commonality of interests with the Saudis, and the crown prince's basic disdain for the Palestinians, he can achieve a rapprochement that will lead to a diplomatic breakthrough. He also needs a major foreign policy agenda to distract attention from his corruption trial and extremist government.

Here's where things get interesting. Crown Prince Mohammed will be ready to make progress in Washington if Israel can help him both improve his image and unfreeze the pipeline of major arms deals. Why does he think this is possible? Maybe because he once read “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” or maybe because he was told this discreetly by Israelis. That’s a fallacy.

First, the Saudis once had tremendous influence in Washington. Think of the two Bush presidencies and the stature of the Saudi ambassador at the time, Prince Bandar bin Sultan. Remarkably, he was the ambassador from 1983 to 2005. The idea that the crown prince thinks Israel can get the kingdom’s standing restored is a misunderstanding of why American policymakers and senior members of Congress, like Senate foreign relations chief Bob Menendez, are so disillusioned with him.

Second, Netanyahu has no influence on the White House or Democratic members of Congress.

Third, why do the crown prince and Netanyahu think Washington will mediate out of love? And if they think Israel and the Saudis can establish relations without the United States, good luck with that. Biden will surely applaud if such a thing somehow happens, but neither Riyadh nor Jerusalem will get from the Americans any tangible benefits.

The two triangles converge on the issue of Iran. Netanyahu may believe that Saudi Arabia and Israel are on the same page on Iran. He’s wrong. The Saudis have shown clear signs of improving relations with Iran. If Netanyahu truly believes that an Israeli-Saudi lobby to lure the United States into attacking Iran is feasible, he’s playing a recklessly dangerous game.

Crown Prince Mohammed might believe that Iran can be reasoned with, that he'll manipulate Tehran into some kind of regional understanding and avert confrontations. If he actually believes that, he too is playing a very dangerous game.

Either way, barring an “unknown unknown,” these two triangles will very likely dominate Mideast politics next year. Despite the United States' gradual disengagement from the Middle East and reshuffle of its foreign policy interests, it's a major player in both triangles.