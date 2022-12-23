Israel Rallies Opposition as Palestinian Call for Legal Opinion Looks Likely to Pass at UN

The Palestinian request for an International Court of Justice advisory opinion on Israel's West Bank conduct is expected to receive an automatic majority approval vote at the UN, but Israel is still trying to recruit states to oppose it.

An advisory opinion is a procedure in which the UN turns to the court without the consent of the relevant countries regarding a specific matter, and the court then formulates a report detailing its position on that particular issue.

This legal opinion does not bind the parties, and its impact depends on how it is adopted in various countries and among public opinion. At this stage, it is difficult to assess the impact that this move could have on the situation on the ground in Israel. However, in the text of the appeal to the court, there is notably no request to define Israel's control of the West Bank as apartheid – a term which worries the political echelon.

The process of forming a legal opinion may take between one and two years, and does not require absolute majority approval from all 15 judges of the court who will participate in drafting the document.

State officials on Thursday attacked the Palestinian initiative to transfer its struggle over Israeli control of the West Bank to the United Nations, but treat the opening of the inspection as a done-deal.

"The Palestinians are trying to establish that the very security presence in the area is illegal, and to use the unilateral measures as leverage to end this presence," one official said in a conversation with reporters.

"Naturally, Israel will not agree that the future of the territory will be determined by international bodies. Unilateral measures on the part of the Palestinians only distance the possibility of reaching a solution and play into the hands of extremists," he continued.

The official said Israel "acted in front of 80 to 100 countries" in an attempt to form a significant coalition of states that will oppose the Palestinian proposal.

Beyond American aid in the field, the official noted that Prime Minister Yair Lapid himself sent letters to more than 60 countries, and President Isaac Herzog also spoke with many states.

"I can cautiously say that we see a chance of increasing the number of countries opposing this decision," the official said, but emphasized that the Palestinians are also similarly recruiting allies.

According to the progress of the discussions at the UN, the assembly is expected to vote on the decision in the coming days, and at the end of the month at the latest.