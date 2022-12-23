Netanyahu Told Jordan Peterson Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Distorting Facts
In 2015 Netanyahu corrected himself after falsely claiming Hitler decided to exterminate the Jews only after he met with the former mufti Hajj Amin al-Husseini during World War II
Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month in an interview with Jordan Peterson in Canada that the Arabs dispossessed and kicked out the Jews from the Land of Israel after they conquered the area in the seventh century C.E.
