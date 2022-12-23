Netanyahu and MBS Are Playing a Dangerous Game on Iran as U.S. Shifts From Middle East

“[T]here are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns – the ones we don’t know we don’t know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tends to be the difficult ones,” Donald Rumsfeld, February 12, 2002, aka “the Rumsfeld matrix”