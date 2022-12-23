The Data Is Irrefutable: Israeli Winter Is Going Extinct

“Tel Aviv – We Don’t Do Winter” is the playful title of three catchy videos the municipality hopes will encourage tourists from Europe to visit the city. The campaign is exciting, but the situation is actually a tragedy. While Europeans begin to freeze, in Israel summer weather continues into October and November, and in recent years, as at present, also deep into December. It seems as if the climate crisis is sending out signals: If in Europe they discovered this year that rivers can simply dry up, and many Asian countries are facing massive floods – in Israel we are being forced to say goodbye to winter as we knew it.