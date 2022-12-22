'Suddenly All Our Money Was Gone': Embezzlement Scandal Rocks Small Community in Israel

Driving on the main street of Ahisamakh, a moshav in central Israel, could make one envious. Large country homesteads are sprawled on either side of the road. Behind each homestead a natural landscape spreads toward Ben Shemen Forest. Farms full of cows, chickens and goats surround them, tractors and backhoe loaders go in and out.

A pastoral scene in the heart of the country. Hundreds of families of Libyan descent, who settled there in the state’s early days, have looked after it for decades. Due to careful, cooperative financial handling, some of them even got rich. But three weeks ago, due to that same cooperative endeavor, Moshav Ahisamakh finances collapsed entirely.

Many dozens of families discovered they were in millions of shekels of debt, after being notified that huge sums of money they’d deposited with the moshav’s cooperative had disappeared. A few moshav members received demands to pay loans they had taken from the bank with the cooperative’s guarantee.

Others found they owed tens of millions of shekels to the cooperative or the banks, without their knowledge. Others, who were eligible for payments from the cooperative, lost their future income. A few members lost hundreds of thousands of shekels they had given the cooperative for safekeeping as a deposit.

“Suddenly the money was gone, just like that,” says one of them. “I never imagined such a thing. Not even in my nightmares.”

The Ahisamakh cooperative has been operating for years as a collective platform for the farmers’ agricultural and productive activity and for earth contractors working in the moshav. Using the cooperative as a sort of private bank, many moshav members ran their income and expenses through it, as well as their transactions with external suppliers.

At the end of every month the cooperative distributed the profits to the members, each according to their balance, while using the remaining funds to develop the moshav’s business activity for the benefit of everyone.

This operation, many moshav residents tell Haaretz, was run by one person in the moshav. They all say that for years he conducted it brilliantly and diligently. Today, to everyone’s astonishment, his name is banned for publication after he was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement estimated at some 120 million shekels (nearly $35 million). About two weeks ago he was found by the police in the heart of the pastoral scenery in Ben Shemen Forest, holding a gun and pleading, “Shoot me, shoot me.”

In his investigation he claimed he had been blackmailed by moshav members, among others. His lawyers said he “was the weak man in the situation and everything was done with the executive members’ approval.” A Rishon Letzion court extended his detention to Tuesday.

“He was the most dominant man in the moshav, a walking computer,” says one resident, who lost hundreds of thousands of shekels she’d deposited. “There are strong people here, rich, but their head is empty. They work incessantly, but they never took an interest in accounts, didn’t read their balance. They trusted him completely.”

‘Our lives are turned upside down’

While the police probe is still in its preliminary stage, the residents are still assessing their personal and collective woes. Last week a state receiver was appointed to manage the cooperative, after the deficit became known. On Monday the moshav members gathered in the office building for a meeting with the receiver, attorney Itay Hess.

“I’m saying in advance, we’ll come with a lot of questions and few answers,” he told the hundreds of residents. “When a body collapses financially, people are hurt. I can’t say you’ll get 100 percent of what you deserve. My goal is to reduce the damage as much as possible and enable you to act independently in the immediate future – feed the cows, pay workers wages.”

Many residents are furious – with the embezzlement suspect, with other senior moshav members. In the absence of another outlet, some vent their anger at each other. “Enough with the shouting, respect your moshav,” one of them pleaded during a loud argument that erupted at the meeting. When Hess asked them to maintain their relations with each other, one resident replied: “We don’t have any relations, it’s over, it’s each one for himself now.”

Most moshav residents keep themselves to themselves, trying to figure out how to proceed. One of them is Avraham Gado, 65, a dairy farmer. Last week a bank representative came to his house with a demand to pay back a loan the cooperative had taken in his name. When the cooperative was dismantled, he was left to handle it alone with the bank. “That man helped everyone. Anyone who needed money, got it from him. We knew there were a few difficulties, delayed checks, but he said it was temporary. We didn’t realize he was digging himself deeper and deeper,” he says.

“Not long ago he looked troubled. I asked him what the matter was, to tell us if there’s a problem, but he said everything was all right. If he’d spoken up from the beginning, everything could have been stopped. After he tried to kill himself, our lives turned upside down.”

As if the sudden debt to the bank wasn’t enough, the suppliers whom the cooperative had contracted canceled their deals with the moshav’s farmers when the cooperative went into receivership.

Open gallery view 65-year-old Avraham Gado, a dairy farmer from Ahisamakh. Credit: Ilan Assayag

“They called all the dairy farmers and said that from tomorrow morning no animal feed will be supplied, because the cooperative owes a few million,” says Gado.

“We ran to them and managed to find a temporary solution, but it’s not just animal feed. There are workers who need to be paid, there’s the electric bills, other suppliers.”

Since the affair’s eruption, several residents come to the moshav office every afternoon. They park their cars, come out with documents in their hands and stand outside. Nobody is waiting for them at this stage; the receiver’s people are still collecting all the documents to put together an accurate picture of the situation. But according to one of the residents, “all those who come here are waiting for salvation.”

Most of them refuse to be interviewed, afraid of what the exposure may bring.

“I had checks for future payments, hundreds of thousands of shekels, and the money’s gone now,” says one resident. “If I could only be freed of this cooperative, I’ll open a business by myself and find a way to manage.”

Another says with pride that he pulled his fortune from the cooperative a few months ago. “The people here are good and honest, but I understood something smelled fishy here when I found out the gray market was involved,” he says. “I pulled everything out.”

Three months ago Zion Ben-David finally reached a balance with the cooperative after years of being in its debt. Today, he says bitterly, “Maybe this is the best time to owe it money. All those who owe money won’t pay it all back, maybe a quarter of the amount,” he says.

Ben-David had 110 thousand shekels in the cooperative that was lost. Other people he knows had deposited larger sums and received delayed checks, now worthless, for their money. “For a few months I noticed there was a problem. Day and night we argued with the senior moshav members, we said something was wrong,” says Ben-David, one of the veteran members. “It’s such a pity, it was such a good cooperative, I don’t know how he fell – the cleverest, most organized man. Sad.”

Shuli Najati’s situation may be the worst. Unlike the other residents, she isn’t categorized as an agricultural producer, but used the cooperative as a bank for short-term deposits. The million shekels she deposited were intended to buy a home in Rishon Letzion. She’d sold her house on the moshav.

“I had some time between receiving the money from the buyer and having to pay for the new apartment,” she says. “There were rumors that the cooperative paid a high interest, and it agreed to take the money from me as a short-term deposit.”

When she needed the money, a few days before the deficit was exposed, the cooperative gave her delayed checks, which she put in the bank. A little before they were supposed to be cashed, she says, “they disappeared from the application. This practice had been going on for years, everything proceeded as usual, there was no reason to suspect anything. They could have saved me, they could have told me not to put the money in,” she says.

“The more I learn about what happened, the more I ask myself where the banks were. They saw the numbers. They gave him credit with no questions asked. So where are they now?”