A provision in the final coalition deal set to be signed by all parties in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government will obligate all of them to support legal reforms proposed by the justice minister and states that these bills will be given “complete and absolute priority” over other bills.

“All coalition parties will support all the bills, including Basic Laws and amendments to Basic Laws, as proposed by the justice minister,” the clause states.

These bills, the clause continues, will deal with “regulating relations among the different branches of government and their powers – specifically the relationship between the Knesset and cabinet, on the one hand, and the legal system and the Supreme Court, on the other – as well as the judicial appointments system. All this is for the purpose of restoring an appropriate balance of power among the branches of government.”

The provision specifically mentions that these bills will include a Basic Law on legislation and a law to allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings.

The final version of this section of the agreement is far more expansive than previous drafts. An earlier draft obtained by Haaretz included none of the above provisions except the judicial override law.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich and Benjamin Netanyahu at a Knesset session on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Netanyahu had wanted this section to be as vaguely formulated as possible, to avoid public criticism of planned legal reforms before work on them had even begun. But his coalition partners – especially Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party – wanted a detailed section that would specify all proposed reforms.

The final version says that legal reform bills will be prioritized over other legislation “in every case and under all circumstances.” It then gives some specifics about what this means, for instance, stating that bills will be brought to a vote in the Knesset immediately after being submitted and moved to the top of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee’s agenda. Moreover, these bills will have priority in all three of their required Knesset votes.

As of now, Likud MK Yariv Levin seems likely to be the next justice minister.

Some members of Netanyahu’s governing coalition have recently drawn a line between Netanyahu’s criminal trial and the proposed reforms of the police and the justice system. Smotrich, for instance, tweeted on Wednesday that the testimony to date in Netanyahu’s trial once again proves the need for legal reforms. Likud MK Ofir Katz, who chairs the ad hoc Knesset committee now working to amend the Police Ordinance, said this testimony proves that the police must be restrained.