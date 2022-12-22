Palestinian Killed in West Bank Clash With Israeli Army

A Palestinian man was killed early Thursday near Joseph's Tomb, a Jewish holy site in the West Bank city of Nablus, during an exchange of gunfire with the Israeli military.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, three people were also shot and wounded during the incident, including two who are hospitalized in serious condition. The Palestinian Red Crescent later updated that five people were wounded from gunfire.

Witnesses say the army entered the area in order to secure Jewish worshippers heading to Joseph's Tomb when clashes erupted between the two sides, leading to an exchange of gunfire between soldiers and militants.

Sound of gunfire was heard in amateur videos that Palestinians recorded from their windows.

Palestinian officials later identified the victim as 23-year-old Ahmed Daraghmeh from the West Bank city of Tubas, some 15 kilometers (about 10 miles) north of Nablus. He was a soccer player for the town’s local team, and it is unclear whether he was taking part in the clashes.

The incident in Nablus occurred after several tense days in the West Bank. Nasser Abu Hamid, a security prisoner in Israel and one of the founders of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, died on Tuesday. Abu Hamid, 51, was sick with lung cancer and was transferred to an Israeli hospital on Monday after his condition deteriorated.

Open gallery view 23-year-old Ahmed Daraghmeh, who was killed during the overnight incident.

Various Palestinian groups called for a "day of rage" following Abu Hamid's death, and there were fears of further escalation when Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that Israel would not return his body to the Palestinians, instead opting to keep it for the purpose of repatriating Israeli captives.

Some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to official figures, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.