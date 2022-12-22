New Government to Advance Basic Law Allowing Unlimited Incarceration of Asylum Seekers

The coalition agreement signed by the Likud and Religious Zionism parties calls for the next government to advance a Basic Law based on earlier failed legislation that would have allowed unlimited incarceration of asylum seekers and foreign workers who cannot be deported from Israel.

If the law wins Knesset approval, foreigners would be denied the right to appeal to a court regarding administrative issues, and the state would be allowed to withhold the money of people residing here unlawfully, as well as limit their movement inside Israel.

The proposed Basic Law would be based on one submitted in the past by Knesset member Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) in the course of debates over a citizenship law designed to deny legal status to Palestinians married to Israelis. At the time, a similar bill was submitted by MK May Golan (Likud), but Rothman’s was more extensive and was the one that was voted on.

Rothman’s draft included significant restrictions on foreign workers, asylum seekers and other foreigners wishing to enter Israel, including unlimited incarceration of people who had entered the country unlawfully but could not be deported. The law called on the government to “encourage” them to leave by limiting their movement to specified geographical areas, the kind of work they can do and their work conditions.

The main target of the bill was asylum seekers from Eritrea, Sudan and Ukraine who are in Israel under group protection. The proposal was harsher than a previous law that was struck down by the High Court of Justice. At the time, the government was imprisoning such people for three years and later for one year. They were then moved to an “open” facility in the Negev. In its first three years, 12,000 asylum seekers from Sudan and Eritrea left Israel.

A further important restriction in the proposed bill was a ban on court appeals: Anyone who is not a citizen or resident of Israel would not be able to request an administrative hearing, such as one appealing a denial of entry, unless represented by an Israeli citizen or resident. Any appeal would have to be lodged with an appeals court that operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice.

The bill also would have allowed the government to hold in trust any funds owed to an illegal resident while he or she remains in Israel, regardless of the money’s provenance. The money would be returned only when the person left the country.

Explanatory comments accompanying the bill noted that “in the absence of a permanent arrangement that envisions the character of the state as the nation-state of the Jewish people, temporary orders were established by the legislator and arrangements made by the court of appeals, the court for administrative affairs and the Supreme Court in a system amounting to a ‘creeping’ loss of powers by the interior minister and the public’s elected representatives.”

The law’s aim, according to its formulators, is to ensure an immigration policy that “will protect the unique right of the Jewish people to self-determination in Israel, while maintaining its sovereignty and security.”

The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants in Israel, an NGO dedicated to protecting the rights of refugees, called the legislation “a scandalous and ruthless proposal. It’s unacceptable that Israel, a democratic country that was one of the first to sign the UN Refugee Convention, will adopt an anti-democratic law that tramples the rights of refugees. The last year has taught us again that anyone could at any time become a refugee. We hope MK Rothman remembers this and desists from his efforts to deny the few remaining rights of people who have fled here in search of a safer and more dignified life.”

Oded Feller, the head of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel’s legal department, said that “the racist bill proposed by Rothman turns Israel into the most benighted of countries, prohibiting people from exercising their right to a family life, intervening in their right to choose who to share their lives with. This will be an Iron Curtain-style state that ignores the spouses, parents and children of its residents, harming victims of persecution who deserve asylum and victims of human trafficking and ignoring humanitarian cases.

“It will be impossible to grant legal status or to appeal to a court, and incarceration will be permitted. The only ones allowed in will be shamefully exploited workers, who could also be subjected to incarceration until their expulsion. This tramples on the human rights of any migrant who isn’t Jewish,” he said.